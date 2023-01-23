The Global Polyimide Film Market is forecast to grow by $1,296.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.11% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Polyimide Film Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356598/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the polyimide film market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the automotive sector, the growing consumer electronics industry, and the functional features of polyimide films.



The polyimide film market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Electrical and electronics

• Automotive

• Aerospace

• Others



By Application

• Flexible printed circuits

• Specialty fabricated product

• Pressure sensitive tapes

• Wires and cables

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of transparent polyimide films for optoelectrical devices as one of the prime reasons driving the polyimide film market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing photovoltaic (PV) applications and increasing manufacturing capacities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the polyimide film market covers the following areas:

• Polyimide film market sizing

• Polyimide film market forecast

• Polyimide film market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading polyimide film market vendors that include 3M Co., Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Changshu Huaqiang Insulating Materials Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Electron Microscopy Sciences, Ensinger GmbH, FLEXcon Co. Inc., Kaneka Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., PPI Adhesive Products Ltd., Shanghai Qian Feng Insulating Material Co. Ltd., Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials Co. Ltd., Taimide Tech. Inc., Taiwan Long Meng Composite Materials Co. Ltd., Ube Corp., Von Roll Holding AG, Yunda Electronic Materials Co. Ltd., Zhuzhou Times New Material Technology Co. Ltd., and DuPont de Nemours Inc. Also, the polyimide film market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

