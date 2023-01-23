The Global Optical Switches Market is forecast to grow by $4896.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.38% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Switches Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05303732/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the optical switches market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing data center construction, the development of smart cities, and the need for increased network bandwidth.



The optical switches market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Data communications

• Telecommunications

• Others



By Type

• Large enterprise

• SMEs



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emerging new age technologies and their scaling business opportunities as one of the prime reasons driving the optical switches market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in long and ultra-long-haul networks and the transition toward ethernet fiber optics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the optical switches market covers the following areas:

• Optical switches market sizing

• Optical switches market forecast

• Optical switches market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading optical switches market vendors that include Agilent Technologies Inc., Agiltron Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., HP Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Keysight Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., NTT Advanced Technology Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Siemens AG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Yokogawa Electric Corp., and ZTE Corp. Also, the optical switches market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

