Organic Pesticides Market Size to Touch USD 631.4 Billion By 2030

BEIJING, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Organic Pesticides Market Size Gathered USD 226.3 Billion In 2021 And Is Set To Garner A Market Size Of USD 631.4 Billion By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 12.3% From 2022 To 2030.



Organic Pesticides Market Overview

Organic pesticides are a type of pest control method that utilizes natural ingredients to eliminate or control pests. These pesticides are derived from plants, animals, minerals, and microorganisms and are considered to be safer for the environment and for human health compared to synthetic pesticides. Organic pesticides are also biodegradable, meaning that they break down quickly in the environment, reducing the risk of long-term damage to the ecosystem.

Examples of organic pesticides include Bacillus thuringiensis (Bt) which is a naturally-occurring soil bacterium that is toxic to certain insects, and neem oil, which is derived from the seeds of the neem tree and is effective against a wide range of insects, mites, and nematodes. Organic pesticides also have a mode of action that targets specific pests, reducing the risk of harm to non-target organisms. However, it's important to note that organic pesticides can still have negative impacts on beneficial insects, such as pollinators, if not used correctly.

The organic pesticide market has grown rapidly being driven by increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable pest management solutions. The organic pesticide market is expected to continue growing in the coming years as consumers and farmers increasingly prioritize sustainability and environmental stewardship in their pest management decisions.

Organic Pesticides Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

The Global Organic Pesticides Market Size in 2021 stood at USD 226,300 Million and is set to reach USD 631,400 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%

The increasing demand for organic food and the growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on the environment are major factors driving the growth of the organic pesticides market.

Botanical insecticides are the most widely used type of organic pesticide.

The agriculture sector is the largest end-user of organic pesticides.

North America has the largest organic pesticides market share, with asia pacific being the fastest growing market.

Key players in the organic pesticides market include Dow AgroSciences LLC, Syngenta AG, BASF SE, Monsanto Company, and Nufarm Limited.

Request For Free Sample Report @ https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/3118

Organic Pesticides Market Report Coverage:

Market Organic Pesticides Market Organic Pesticides Market Size 2021 USD 226.3 Billion Organic Pesticides Market Forecast 2030 USD 631.4 Billion Organic Pesticides Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 12.3% Organic Pesticides Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Organic Pesticides Market Base Year 2021 Organic Pesticides Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Crop Type, By Application, And By Geography Organic Pesticides Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Andermatt Biocontrol Ag, Arysta Lifescience, Bayer Cropscience, Certis USA L.L.C., Dow Agrosciences, Dupont, Mark Organic, Monsanto, Parry America, and Sikko Industry Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Trends in the Organic Pesticides Market

Increasing demand for organic foods such as fruits and vegetables: As consumers become more conscious about their food choices, the demand for organic food is expected to grow, driving the demand for organic pesticides.

Growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides along with consumer preference for environmentally-friendly products: With more information available about the negative impacts of synthetic pesticides on the environment, consumers and farmers are increasingly choosing organic pesticides as a more sustainable pest management solution.

Advancements in technology: Companies are investing in research and development to create new and more effective organic pesticides, which can be expected to increase the efficiency of the organic pesticides market.

Government regulations and favourable policies: More countries are implementing regulations and certifications for organic farming, which will increase the use of organic pesticides.

Advancements in technology leading to the development of more effective organic pesticides

Increase in the number of small-scale farmers and organic farming practices

Rising consumer concern about food safety and the use of pesticides in food production

Growing adoption of integrated pest management (IPM) practices

Organic Pesticides Market Dynamics

Rise in adoption of precision farming techniques: With the increasing adoption of precision farming techniques, farmers are expected to use more targeted and accurate applications of organic pesticides, thus increasing their efficiency and reducing their environmental impact.

Increase in mergers and acquisitions: Companies are expected to take advantage of the growing organic pesticides market by engaging in mergers and acquisitions to expand their market share and product offerings.

Growing demand for organic pesticides in developing countries: As the population and income levels in developing countries increase, more people will be able to afford organic food, which will drive the demand for organic pesticides.

Growing concern over the development of pesticide-resistant pests

Growing awareness about the benefits of organic pesticides, such as better crop yields and pest control.



Organic Pesticides Market Growth Hampering Factors

Organic pesticides have a high cost as compared to synthetic pesticides.

Limited distribution and marketing channels along with limited availability for organic pesticides can make it harder for farmers to access them.

Lack of awareness and knowledge about the usage, benefits and effectiveness of organic pesticides among farmers and growers.

Limited research and development in the field of organic pesticides.

Limited availability of raw materials for the production of organic pesticides.

Higher labor costs associated with the application of organic pesticides.

Lack of government support and incentives for the use of organic pesticides.

Limited shelf life and storage requirements of some organic pesticides.

Difficulty in achieving consistent pest control results with organic pesticides.



Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/organic-pesticides-market

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Botanical Pesticides

Microbial Pesticides

Biochemical Pesticides

Others

By Application:

Seed treatment

On Farm

After Harvest



By Form:

Liquid

Powder

Granules

Others

By Crop Type:

Permanent

Arable

By End-use Industry:

Agriculture

Horticulture

Residential

Commercial

Others



Organic Pesticides Market Overview by Region

In North America, the organic pesticides market share is driven by the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on human health and the environment, along with the growing demand for organic food products. The region also boasts of well-established regulations and policies promoting the use of organic pesticides.

In Europe, the organic pesticides market share is driven by the rising consumer preference for environmentally-friendly products, along with the increasing adoption of organic farming practices by farmers and growers. The region also witnesses a robust investment in research and development of organic pesticides by companies.

In Asia Pacific, the organic pesticides market share is driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of organic pesticides, such as better crop yields and pest control, along with the rising demand for organic pesticides in the horticulture and floriculture industries. The region also sees an increasing global population and increasing food demand, leading to a need for more efficient and sustainable pest control methods. China and India are two of the largest agricultural products producers and also have two of the largest populations with a high demand for organic food.

In South America and Middle East and Africa, the market is driven by the growing adoption of organic farming practices, along with the increasing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic pesticides on human health and the environment. However, the market growth in this region can be hindered by the limited availability of organic pesticides in certain regions or for specific pests.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/3118

Organic Pesticides Market Key Players

Certis USA LLC, Marrone Bio Innovations Inc., Koppert Biological Systems, AgraQuest Inc., Isagro S.p.A., Bioworks Inc., BioSafe Systems LLC, Syngenta AG, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Bio-Cide International Inc., Verdesian Life Sciences, Clarke Inc., Advanced Biological Marketing Inc., Bayer AG, BASF SE, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., The Dow Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Syngenta AG, Novozymes A/S, Andermatt Biocontrol AG, Bio-treat Technologies Inc., BioPesticides International LLC, BioWorks Inc., and GreenPeak Technologies LLC.

Browse More Research Topic on Chemical Industries Related Reports:

The Global Self-healing Materials Market size accounted for USD 1,054 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9,304 Million by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Coated Glass Market size accounted for USD 32,951 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 71,425 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The Global Chemical as a Service Market size accounted for USD 8,101 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach the value of USD 15,581 Million by 2030.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com