The Global Text Analytics Market is forecast to grow by $12755.09 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period

Our report on the text analytics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the popularity of SOA among end-users, the need to improve business efficiency, and the need to analyze large volumes of unstructured data.



The text analytics market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• Cloud

• On-premises



By Component

• Software

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of advanced text analytical tools as one of the prime reasons driving the text analytics market growth during the next few years. Also, the high utilization of social media and the evolution of programmatic advertisement buying will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the text analytics market covers the following areas:

• Text analytics market sizing

• Text analytics market forecast

• Text analytics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading text analytics market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Averbis GmbH, Bitext Innovations SL, Forsta AS, Infegy, InMoment Inc., International Business Machines Corp., KNIME AG, Luminoso Technologies Inc., MeaningCloud LLC, Megaputer Intelligence Inc., Micro Focus International Plc, Microsoft Corp., NICE Ltd., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics International Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the text analytics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

