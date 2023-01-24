The Global Nutrition Market is forecast to grow by $34.79 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nutrition Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195391/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the nutrition market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing geriatric population, an increasing number of premature births in developing countries, and the increased number of medical emergencies and hospital admissions.



The nutrition market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Vitamins

• Probiotics

• Proteins and amino acids

• Carbohydrates

• Others



By Application

• Immunity

• Sports nutrition

• Weight management

• Clinical nutrition

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the nutrition market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing number of nutritionists and food consultants and the growing adoption of ready-to-use nutritional supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the nutrition market covers the following areas:

• Nutrition market sizing

• Nutrition market forecast

• Nutrition market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading nutrition market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corp., Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glanbia Plc, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Kerry Group Plc, Koninklijke DSM NV, Nestle SA, NOW Health Group Inc., Pharmavite LLC, PMV Nutrient Products Pvt. Ltd., Premier Nutrition Co. LLC, The Bountiful Co., and USANA Health Science Inc. Also, the nutrition market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

