The Global Adhesive Tapes Market is forecast to grow by $20804.46 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period

Our report on the adhesive tapes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from end-user industries, increased construction activities across geographies, and technological advances and new product development.



The adhesive tapes market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polypropylene

• Paper

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Others



By End-user

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Packaging

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased demand for eco-friendly products as one of the prime reasons driving the adhesive tapes market growth during the next few years. Also, the increased use of silicone adhesives in adhesive tapes and increased adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the adhesive tapes market covers the following areas:

• Adhesive tapes market sizing

• Adhesive tapes market forecast

• Adhesive tapes market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading adhesive tapes market vendors that include 3M Co., Adhesives Research Inc., Advance Tapes International Ltd., American Biltrite Inc., Berry Global Group Inc., Can Do National Tape, Coating and Converting Technologies Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Dow Inc., GERGONNE INDUSTRIE, H.B. Fuller Co., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Mativ Holdings Inc., Nitto Denko Corp., Shurtape Technologies LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Beiersdorf AG, and Henkel AG and Co. KGaA. Also, the adhesive tapes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

