The Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market is forecast to grow by $1833.41 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.42% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Interface Materials (TIMs) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379355/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the thermal interface materials (TIMs) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand from computers hardware manufacturing, rising demand for automobile electronics, and growing adoption of industrial automation.



The thermal interface materials (TIMs) market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Computers

• Telecom

• Automotive electronics

• Medical devices

• Others



By Type

• Grease and adhesive

• Taps and films

• Phase change materials

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in technology as one of the prime reasons driving the thermal interface materials (TIMs) market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing usage of PCTIMs and growing use of fiber-reinforced composite materials in medical applications will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the thermal interface materials (TIMs) market covers the following areas:

• Thermal interface materials (TIMs) market sizing

• Thermal interface materials (TIMs) market forecast

• Thermal interface materials (TIMs) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading thermal interface materials (TIMs) market vendors that include SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Bergquist, DALEBA ELECTRONICS LTD, Dow Inc., KITAGAWA INDUSTRIES America Inc., Wakefield Thermal Inc., ZALMAN, Fuji Polymer Industries Co Ltd, 3M Co., AIM Metals & Alloys LP, AOS Thermal Compounds LLC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., GrafTech International Ltd., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Indium Corp, Laird Performance Materials, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP. Also, the thermal interface materials (TIMs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06379355/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________