The Global Cashew Market is forecast to grow by 1123.96 th t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

Our report on the cashew market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising cases of lactose intolerance and allergies associated with soy, hazelnut, and almond milk, strong distribution networks and omnichannel presence of vendors, and several health benefits of consuming cashews.



The cashew market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Conventional or regular

• Organic



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the prevalence of clean labeling and fair-trade practices as one of the prime reasons driving the cashew market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for cashews among various end-users and rise in online retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cashew market covers the following areas:

• Cashew market sizing

• Cashew market forecast

• Cashew market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cashew market vendors that include Achal Group of Industries, Agrocel Industries Pvt. Ltd., ALPHONSA CASHEW INDUSTRIES, Aryan International, Bata Food, Bismi Cashew Co., CBL NATURAL FOODS Pvt. Ltd., DCC Delicious, Delphi Organic GmbH, DVK Group, Haldiram Foods International Pvt. Ltd, Kalbavi Cashews, NIRVAANIC LIFE FOODS Pvt. Ltd., NUTSCO Inc., Olam Group Ltd., Prime Nuts Online Store, Royal Dry Fruits Pvt. Ltd., Shivam Cashew Industry, Sunorganic Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Vietnam Cashew Processing Joint Co. Also, the cashew market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

