The Global Stair Lift Market is forecast to grow by $252.51 mn during 2022-2027, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.65% during the forecast period

Our report on the stair lift market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of disabilities, technological advances, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.



The stair lift market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Straight

• Curved



By End-user

• Residential

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the rising demand for stair lifts from the aging population as one of the prime reasons driving the stair lift market growth during the next few years. Also, growing business strategies and growing investment in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stair lift market vendors that include Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., Electra Taamal, Gruppo Millepiani S.p.a, Harmar Mobility LLC, HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Lehner Lifttechnik GmbH, Lifeway Mobility, Otolift Stairlifts Ltd., Platinum Stairlifts Ltd., Prism UK Medical Ltd., Qingdao Sinofirst Machinery Co. Ltd., Savaria Corp., Secom Co. Ltd., Stannah Group of Co., SUGIYASU Co. Ltd., Symax Lift Holding Co. Ltd., and TK Elevator GmbH. Also, the stair lift market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

