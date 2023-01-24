New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vegetable Seed Market - SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT & FORECASTS UP TO 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06381363/?utm_source=GNW



Largest Segment by Country - United States : It is due to the adoption of advanced technologies, the increased area under vegetables, and the government subsidies for organic cultivation helped to become the leader.

Fastest-growing Segment by Crop Family - Roots & Bulbs : The fastest growth of the roots and bulbs is associated with the development of true seeds in case of potato and garlic, which is the emerging market in the future.

Fastest-growing Segment by Country - Mexico : Mexico is the leading producer of vegetables using protected cultivation, favorable weather conditions, and favorable prices of vegetables led to increase in the cultivation.



Vegetable Seed Market Trends



Hybrids is the largest segment by Breeding Technology.



Globally, hybrid varieties dominated the market, with a share of 74.7% of the total vegetable seed market in 2021. Open-pollinated vegetable seeds hold a share of 25.3%. An increase in the need to increase vegetable production and yield is driving the African hybrid vegetable seed market.

In terms of the value of hybrid seeds, the percentage of cucurbits and unclassified vegetables is high, accounting for over 25% and 22% of the market value of global hybrid vegetable seeds. In terms of value share, tomato, pumpkin & squash, and cucumber & gherkin are the three most significant vegetable crops, accounting for 13%, 12%, and 9% of the market for hybrid vegetable seeds, respectively.

Asia-Pacific was the major region in the world using hybrids in the cultivation of vegetables, accounting for 45% of the global hybrid vegetable seed market in terms of value in 2021. China and India are the leading countries in the region, holding about 56% of the total hybrid vegetable market.



Unclassified vegetables and solanaceous account for about 27% and 25% of the market value for the open-pollinated vegetable seeds market in terms of value. Globally, tomato (12.9%), cucumber (11.8%), pumpkin & squash (9.7%), lettuce (6.5%), and other roots such as artichokes and cassava are grown majorly using open-pollinated varieties.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the world under the open-pollinated varieties, accounting for 46% of the global OPV vegetable seed market, followed by Africa and North America, accounting for 19% and 16%, respectively, in 2021. Higher input costs for hybrids and the high affordability of open-pollinated varieties are the factors driving the usage of OPV in vegetable cultivation.



Asia-Pacific is the largest segment by Region.



In 2022, Asia-Pacific is the largest vegetable producer in the world. It held 36.2% of the global vegetable seed market in terms of value. China and India are the major producers of vegetables, accounting for 32.3% and 23.5% of the respective vegetable seeds market.

Asia-Pacific has the largest tomato seed market in the world, with 47% of the global tomato seed market in terms of value, and the second largest region in the cucurbits seed segment, accounting for 37.6% of the global cucurbits seed market. The total acreage of tomatoes in Asia-Pacific was 2.7 million ha in 2021.

North America is the second largest vegetable producer in the world. It accounted for 26.4% of the global vegetable seed market in 2021. Cucurbits were produced largely in the region with a share of 37.1%, followed by brassicas (24.3%), unclassified vegetables (16.1%), and Solanaceae (13.1).

North America is the largest producer of cucumber and gherkin, accounting for 52% of the total global cucumber and gherkin share value. The United States alone held a 45% share in the global cucumber and gherkin seed market.

Europe is the third-largest vegetable producer in the world. The vegetable’s share in the respective global vegetable seed market was 22% in the year 2021. The major vegetables grown were potato, onion, carrot, spinach, peas, and asparagus.

In Africa, the major growing vegetable family is unclassified vegetables, accounting for 17% of the global unclassified vegetable seed market and 30.3% of the African vegetable seed market.

The demand for vegetables is growing rapidly as people become more aware of the importance of eating a healthy diet. The vegetable seed market is estimated to increase by 38% in 2028.



Vegetable Seed Market Competitive Analysis



The Global Vegetable Seed Market is moderately consolidated, with the top five companies occupying 41.90%. The major players in this market are BASF SE, Bayer AG, Groupe Limagrain, Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. and Sakata Seeds Corporation (sorted alphabetically).



