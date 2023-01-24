New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Gas Reciprocating and Centrifugal Compressor Services Market in the Oil and Gas Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383505/?utm_source=GNW

This deliverable examines the key types of compressor services across various regions.



The study discusses the revenue generated by servicing, repairs, maintenance, and end-of-life services for process gas centrifugal and process gas reciprocating compressors.



The study provides forecasts until 2026, with market data provided on major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.



The oil and gas industry is on the recovery path in 2021, following substantial declines in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Digitalization will play a critical role in enabling the energy transition in the oil and gas industry, with more companies implementing AI, robotics, and IoT technologies to boost energy efficiency.



Strategic partnerships between major energy players will be necessary to mitigate the volatility in energy prices.



The study discusses the impact of the pandemic amid the increasing focus on sustainability by process gas compressor manufacturers and identifies key growth opportunities based on current and future market scenarios.

Author: Krishnan Ramanathan

