PCR-based PoC Platforms for Infectious Disease Testing Growth Opportunities

The emergence of saliva sample testing and the transition to PCR-based syndromic and direct-to-consumer testing for respiratory tract pathogens are noteworthy.



The dynamic exemplifies industry participants carving new growth vectors and converging to better manage business units and patient populations. With rapid advancements in consumer access to diagnostic tests, the in vitro diagnostic (IVD) industry will bridge gaps in care and deliver a seamless and convenient consumer experience.



Superior sensor performance, short turnaround times, low system complexity, compact designs, seamless data transmission, and minimized user intervention are essential features of scalable PCR-based PoC platforms.As multiplexing continues to prove its benefits to patients and public health, it induces an important shift in diagnostic and surveillance efforts (that is, the shift from high-priority samples to comprehensive testing of large samples).



With improvements in throughput capabilities, sample-to-answer PoC platforms will inspire the development of the multimodal IVD testing ecosystem.

Author: Amartya Bose

