Regulatory Environment for Commercial Drone Applications Growth Opportunities

We focused on the regulatory frameworks of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America, representing the largest commercial drone applications markets. The study also provides insight into the rules that drone industry participants must follow to enter a new geographical market.



Despite basic commonalities between national and international regulations, the main requirements for different types of drone operations differ significantly.



Companies must comply with these regulations before expanding into new regions.



Frost & Sullivan outlines the prerequisites required for specific drone operations in several countries, namely beyond visual line of sight and nighttime flights, to show drone businesses which countries and regions have adopted a permissive stance toward commercial drone operations. Rising awareness among citizens on using drone platforms in public for commercial purposes and cooperation between regulators are crucial trends shaping regulatory development.



Moreover, the use of conventional drone platforms for warfare purposes in the Russo-Ukrainian war is making many regulatory entities reluctant to enable the use of drones in public spaces. Notably, the study offers stakeholders insights into growth opportunities related to regulatory development.



The analyst anticipates medical drone deliveries in countries with an open stance toward drone use and regions leveraging regulatory sandboxes to enable regulations for new technological innovations to propel the commercial drone industry.

