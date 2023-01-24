Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
17.01.2023129 00078.2810 098 133
18.01.2023122 00081.559 949 588
19.01.2023126 00079.9110 069 101
20.01.2023125 00080.3610 044 563
23.01.2023123 00081.7010 049 457
Previous transactions 11 623 000  
    
Total transaction under the program12 248 00068.58840 027 570

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 28 700 403 shares, corresponding to 1.39% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment


Attachments

NHY Share buyback 23 01 2023