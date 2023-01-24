Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 03

English Danish

Company announcement no. 04

In company announcement no. 9 2022, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 225 million. The share buyback was initiated on 15 June 2022.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 03, the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,377,500 208,066,042 16 January 2023 13,000 108.08 1,405,040 17 January 2023 14,000 107.25 1,501,500 18 January 2023 14,000 106.19 1,486,660 19 January 2023 14,000 105.30 1,474,200 20 January 2023 14,000 106.72 1,494,080 Total week 03 69,000 108.08 7,361,480 Total accumulated 2,446,500 215,427,522

Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,573,796 treasury shares, equal to 2.09 % of the Bank’s share capital.

Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations, on tel. + 45 9634 4236.

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relations

