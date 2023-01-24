OPENING OF 2.25 PER CENT BULLET LOAN 2033

English Danish

On 8 February 2023, 2.25 per cent bullet loan 2033 (ISIN: DK0009924532) will be opened with interest payment date 15 November and repayment 15 November 2033. The new bond will replace 0.00 per cent bullet loan 2031 as key on-the-run issue. After this the central government can conduct buy-backs in 0.00 per cent bullet loan 2031.

The sale will commence via MTS Denmark's auction system with primary dealers as counterparts. The opening is contingent on stable market conditions. At the auction, the total sale will not exceed DKK 5 billion at nominal value.

As from 8:00 a.m. (CET) on the opening day, bids can be submitted until 10:15 a.m. Subsequently, a cut-off price will be fixed as quickly as possible and within 10 minutes at the latest. Bids at the cut-off price or above will be accommodated at the cut-off price. A pro-rata allocation of bids at the cut-off price may be applied.

Terms of borrowing can be viewed on www.governmentdebt.dk.

SECURITIES LENDING

2.25 per cent bullet loan 2033 will be included in the central government's securities lending facility from 8 February 2023.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information please contact the Danish debt management office at governmentdebt@nationalbanken.dk.

