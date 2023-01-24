PGS ASA: Registration for Q4 2022 Earnings Release and Capital Markets Day

January 24, 2023, Oslo, Norway: PGS will publish its Q4 2022 earnings release and capital markets day presentation on Thursday January 26, 2023 at approximately 07:00am Central European Time (CET).



The documents will be published on www.newsweb.no and on PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

Presentation of the Q4 2022 results and Capital Markets Day material will begin the same day at 09:00am CET at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3 in Oslo.

Agenda*:

09:00 PGS strategy and seismic market outlook – Rune Olav Pedersen, President & CEO

09:30 Q4 2022 results and CMD financials – Gottfred Langseth, EVP & CFO

10:00 Q&A

10:15 Break

10:30 Sales & Services – Nathan Oliver, EVP

10:50 New Energy – Berit Osnes, EVP

11:05 Operations – Rob Adams, EVP

11:20 Q&A

11:30 Mingle lunch

To attend the capital markets day in person please register on this LINK or copy and paste the address below into your browser:

https://forms.office.com/e/DUdYKFeiFZ

The event will be webcasted live. To log on to the webcast, copy and paste the link below into your browser, or go to PGS website www.pgs.com.

Webcast link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20230126_1/

Webcast Youtube link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Dqj2GhdUH8

A replay of the webcast will be available on PGS’ website shortly after.

*Subject to changes.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries (“PGS” or “the Company”) is an integrated marine geophysics company, which operates on a worldwide basis. PGS business supports the energy industry, including oil and gas, offshore renewables and carbon storage. The Company’s headquarter is in Oslo, Norway and the PGS share is listed on the Oslo stock exchange (OSE: PGS). For more information visit PGS’ website www.pgs.com.

--END--