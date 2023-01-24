DSV, 1010 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 1010



On 15 November 2022, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 997. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 15 November 2022 until 01 February 2023 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 4,000 million, and no more than 6,000,000 shares, corresponding to 2.56% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) (save for the rules on share buyback programmes set out in MAR article 5) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-43 3,091,554 1,098.70 3,396,681,081 44: 16 January 2023 34,724 1,113.78 38,675,012 45: 17 January 2023 38,288 1,130.81 43,296,430 46: 18 January 2023 43,763 1,159.14 50,727,409 47: 19 January 2023 73,110 1,147.09 83,863,998 48: 20 January 2023 40,000 1,130.61 45,224,536 Accumulated trading for days 1-48 3,321,439 1,101.47 3,658,468,466

After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 2,802,172 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.28% of the total number of issued shares of 219,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

