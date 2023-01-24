NewHydrogen launches its green hydrogen generator prototype

The prototype will continue to serve as a platform for incorporating additional next generation electrolyzer component innovations to be developed by the Company going forward.



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTC:NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen, today provided an update about the launch of its hydrogen generator prototype which showcases its novel low-cost and high-performance catalyst technology. The prototype will continue to serve as a platform for incorporating additional next generation electrolyzer component innovations to be developed by the Company going forward.

In preparation for the upcoming full cell performance evaluation, a systematic acidic water splitting test is now under way using commercial platinum and iridium-based catalysts to establish the benchmark performance of current commercial catalysts and to set up a standard testing protocol.

Larger quantities of catalysts with consistent material characteristics are needed for full operation of the prototype electrolyzer platform. Therefore, the Company is amplifying the synthesis of its noble catalysts prior to the upcoming performance evaluation that includes activity transition into electrolytic cell, long term stability, hydrogen production rate, specific energy consumption and estimated overall costs of new catalysts.

According to a recent article by Hydrogen Fuel News, hydrogen car market is expected to take off by 2028. Until now, the zero-emission passenger vehicle market has been dominated by battery electric technology by a wide margin. The falling price of green hydrogen and energy security issues in terms of electricity in many areas of the world, however, are causing automakers, governments and consumers to look more favorably at hydrogen than had previously been the case.

“We are very pleased with the progress being made in our green hydrogen program at UCLA,” said Dr. David Lee, CEO of NewHydrogen. “We look forward to seeing more exciting achievements as we methodically expand our technology focus beyond catalysts in 2023.”

About NewHydrogen, Inc.

NewHydrogen is developing a breakthrough technology to produce low-cost green hydrogen using renewable energy. Hydrogen is the cleanest and most abundant fuel in the universe. It is zero-emission and only produces water vapor when used. Unfortunately, hydrogen does not exist in its pure form on Earth so it must be extracted from a source that contains hydrogen. For centuries, scientists have known how to split water into hydrogen and oxygen using a simple and elegant device called an electrolyzer. However, electrolyzers are still very expensive. NewHydrogen plans on developing several component innovations to enable the next generation of low cost electrolyzers. The Company’s initial focus is on replacing and reducing expensive rare earth materials, to help usher in the green hydrogen economy that Goldman Sachs estimated to have a future market value of $12 trillion.

