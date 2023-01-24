Anmodning om suspension

ACM Forvaltning A/S har anmodet Nasdaq Copenhagen om suspension af nedennævnte afdelinger. Det skyldes, at det grundet tekniske problemer ikke er muligt at stille korrekt NAV. Suspensionen vil blive ophævet, når det igen er muligt at stille korrekte priser.

Følgende afdelinger er omfattet af suspensionen:

DK0060804052 – ACAECO – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Opportunity KL

DK0060804136 – ACACIGDKK – Accunia Invest EUR CLO Invest Grade DKK

DK0061149036 – ACKEHY – Accunia Invest European High Yield (KL)

DK0061267747 – ACAEUC – Accunia Invest European CLO AAA/AA AKK DKK

Kontaktperson:



Caspar Møller, tlf. +45 3332 7070. Yderligere oplysninger om Kapitalforeningen Accunia Invest findes på https://accunia.com/businesses/investments-funds. Store Regnegade 5, 1, 1110 København K, tlf. 33 32 70 70, contact@accunia.com