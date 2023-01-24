English Finnish

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE 24 January 2023 at 11:00pm EET

Verkkokauppa.com to publish its Financial Statements Review for January-December 2022 on 9 February 2023

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj’s Financial Statement Review for January-December 2022 will be published on Thursday 9 February 2023, at approximately 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (7:00 a.m. CET, 6:00 a.m. UK time).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in Finnish in a live webcast for analysts, investors, and media on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the results in English in a live webcast on the result publication day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can be viewed as a live stream at https://livestream.com/verkkokauppacom/events/10750606 or https://investors.verkkokauppa.com. Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via e-mail at investors@verkkokauppa.com.

The presentation material will be available at https://investors.verkkokauppa.com/en/presentations after the report has been published.

An on-demand recording of the presentation is available on the company’s web site after the event.

For more information, please contact:



Marja Mäkinen

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

marja.makinen@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 40 671 2999

Verkkokauppa.com empowers its customers to follow their passion by providing a wide product assortment of around 90,000 products. Verkkokauppa.com Oyj serves its retail and corporate customers through its webstore, megastores, kiosk and network of collection points as well as fast deliveries and various services. As Finland’s most popular and most visited domestic online retailer, its deliveries cover around 75 percent of the Finnish population within the next day. The Company has four megastores: in Oulu, Pirkkala, Raisio, and Helsinki, where its headquarters is also located. Verkkokauppa.com employs more than 750 people and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange with the ticker VERK.