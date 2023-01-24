United States Outdoor Furniture Market Report 2023-2027: Market is Poised to Grow by $1.43 Billion - increasing Demand for Environment-friendly Outdoor Furniture

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Outdoor Furniture Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The outdoor furniture market in US is poised to grow by $1434.3 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.26%

The market is driven by increasing demand for patio heating products in commercial and residential spaces, growing residential and commercial construction markets, and innovation in product design and portfolio expansion.

This study identifies the increasing demand for environment-friendly outdoor furniture as one of the prime reasons driving the outdoor furniture market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing availability of multifunctional outdoor furniture and growing sales of outdoor furniture products online will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the outdoor furniture market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading outdoor furniture market vendors. Also, the outdoor furniture market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Outdoor furniture market in US 2017 - 2021

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Outdoor furniture and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Outdoor grills and accessories - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Patio heating products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Agio International Co.

Ashcomm LLC

Barbeques Galore (Aust) Pty Ltd

Brown Jordan Co.

Century Furniture LLC

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Forever Patio

Homecrest Outdoor Living LLC

Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

LaZBoy Inc.

Lebello USA

Lloyd Flanders Inc

Lowes Co. Inc.

LUXCRAFT

MillerKnoll Inc.

Penney OpCo LLC

The Home Depot Inc.

Wayfair Inc.

Williams Sonoma Inc.

Windward Design Group

