Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Mental Care, Allergan, Otsuka & More

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a psychiatric condition that may occur in people who have witnessed a traumatic shock like natural disaster, a life threatening event, car accident, sexual abuse etc. Symptoms of PTSD may generate after three months or even after a year. Most of the patients suffering from PTSD show symptoms like intrusive memories, avoidance, negative changes in thinking and changes in emotional and physical reactions.

For instance, sudden death of a loved one may cause PTSD in some people. People with PTSD have heightened sense of danger. According to the U.S. National centre for PTSD, it is estimated that about 15% of the veterans of Vietnam War and 12% of gulf war veterans have PTSD. According to American Psychiatric Association, women are twice likely to get PTSD as compared to men. Commonly prescribed drugs for post trauma stress disorder includes antidepressants, sertraline, fluoxetine, paroxetine, and others.



Market Dynamics



Increasing research and development activities by the key market players for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder is expected to boost the growth of the global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market over the forecast period.

For instance, in December 2021, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc. a pharmaceutical company, announced that the company had enrolled its first patient in Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of JZP150, an investigational first-in-class small molecule for the treatment of adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). JZP150 is a highly selective inhibitor of the enzyme Fatty Acid Amide Hydrolase (FAAH), designed to address the underlying cause of PTSD (impairment of fear extinction and its consolidation), as well as patient's associated symptoms such as anxiety, insomnia, and nightmares.



Detailed Segmentation:

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Drug Class

Antidepressants

Anti-anxiety

Antihypertensive

Monoamine Oxidase (MAOs)

Antipsychotics or Second Generation Antipsychotics (SGOs)

Beta-Blockers

Others (Benzodiazepines and Others)

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Route of Administration:

Oral

Parenteral

Nasal

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Post-traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market, By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

Spain

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

ASEAN

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

GCC

Israel

Rest of Middle East

Africa/Region

South Africa

Central Africa

North Africa

Companies Mentioned

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Madrigal Mental Care

Allergan PLC

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

apex laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck)

Neurovation Labs, Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sun Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Johnson and Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Aurobindo Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals (Viatris Inc.)

