Artificial Turf Market size is expected to reach US$ 7758.6 million by 2029 with Top Key Players Data | CCGrass, Sport Group Holding and More [121 Pages Report]

pune, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Artificial Turf Market" Insights 2023 : Artificial Grass Turf is a surface of synthetic fibres made to look like natural grass. It is most often used in arenas for sports that were originally or are normally played on grass.

Researcher's newest research report, the “Artificial Turf Industry Forecast” looks at past sales and reviews total world Artificial Turf sales in 2022, providing a comprehensive analysis by region and market sector of projected Artificial Turf sales for 2023 through 2029. With Artificial Turf sales broken down by region, market sector and sub-sector, this report provides a detailed analysis in US$ millions of the world Artificial Turf industry.

This Insight Report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Artificial Turf landscape and highlights key trends related to product segmentation, company formation, revenue, and market share, latest development, and M&A activity. This report also analyzes the strategies of leading global companies with a focus on Artificial Turf portfolios and capabilities, market entry strategies, market positions, and geographic footprints, to better understand these firms' unique position in an accelerating global Artificial Turf market.

This Insight Report evaluates the key market trends, drivers, and affecting factors shaping the global outlook for Artificial Turf and breaks down the forecast by type, by application, geography, and market size to highlight emerging pockets of opportunity. With a transparent methodology based on hundreds of bottom-up qualitative and quantitative market inputs, this study forecast offers a highly nuanced view of the current state and future trajectory in the global Artificial Turf.

The global Artificial Turf market size is projected to grow from US$ 3060.6 million in 2022 to US$ 7758.6 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7758.6 from 2023 to 2029.

Global artificial turf key players include CCGrass, Sport Group Holding and Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd., etc. Global top 5 manufacturers hold a share about 35%. China is the largest market, with a share about 40%, followed by North America and Europe, both with a share about 50 percent.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Artificial Turf market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

Artificial Turf Market Research Report is spread across 121 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Artificial Turf market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Artificial Turf Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Global Artificial Turf market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2029. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Artificial Turf Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Artificial Turf Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Artificial Turf market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Artificial Turf market from 2018 to 2029 is primarily split into PE Artificial Grass Turf, PP Artificial Grass Turf, Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

Which growth factors drives the Artificial Turf market growth?

Increasing use of Sports, Leisure & Landscaping is expected to drive the growth of the Artificial Turf Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Artificial Turf Market - Competitive Analysis:

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

Who are the leading players in Artificial Turf market?

CCGrass

Sport Group Holding

Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

TenCate Grass

FieldTurf

Shaw Sports Turf

Sports & Leisure Group

Condor Grass

Victoria PLC

Taishan

Hellas Construction

All Victory Grass

Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

Nurteks

Sprinturf

Beaulieu International Group

SIS Pitches

ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

Global Syn-Turf

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

Saltex Oy

Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

Dorelom Group

3. What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters

Artificial Turf Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Artificial Turf in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Artificial Turf?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Artificial Turf? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Artificial Turf Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Artificial Turf market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Artificial Turf Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Artificial Turf market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Artificial Turf along with the manufacturing process of Artificial Turf?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Artificial Turf market?

Economic impact on the Artificial Turf industry and development trend of the Artificial Turf industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Artificial Turf market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Artificial Turf market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Artificial Turf market size at the regional and country-level?

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Detailed TOC of Global Artificial Turf Market Growth 2023-2029

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Annual Sales 2018-2029

2.1.2 World Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Turf by Geographic Region, 2018, 2022 & 2029

2.1.3 World Current & Future Analysis for Artificial Turf by Country/Region, 2018, 2022 & 2029

2.2 Artificial Turf Segment by Type

2.2.1 PE Artificial Grass Turf

2.2.2 PP Artificial Grass Turf

2.2.3 Nylon Artificial Grass Turf

2.3 Artificial Turf Sales by Type

2.3.1 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.3.3 Global Artificial Turf Sale Price by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Artificial Turf Segment by Application

2.4.1 Sports

2.4.2 Leisure & Landscaping

2.5 Artificial Turf Sales by Application

2.5.1 Global Artificial Turf Sale Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

2.5.3 Global Artificial Turf Sale Price by Application (2018-2023)

3 Global Artificial Turf by Company

3.1 Global Artificial Turf Breakdown Data by Company

3.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Annual Sales by Company (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Sales Market Share by Company (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Artificial Turf Annual Revenue by Company (2018-2023)

3.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Revenue by Company (2018-2023)

3.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Revenue Market Share by Company (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Artificial Turf Sale Price by Company

3.4 Key Manufacturers Artificial Turf Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Artificial Turf Product Location Distribution

3.4.2 Players Artificial Turf Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2018-2023)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 World Historic Review for Artificial Turf by Geographic Region

4.1 World Historic Artificial Turf Market Size by Geographic Region (2018-2023)

4.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Annual Sales by Geographic Region (2018-2023)

4.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Annual Revenue by Geographic Region (2018-2023)

4.2 World Historic Artificial Turf Market Size by Country/Region (2018-2023)

4.2.1 Global Artificial Turf Annual Sales by Country/Region (2018-2023)

4.2.2 Global Artificial Turf Annual Revenue by Country/Region (2018-2023)

4.3 Americas Artificial Turf Sales Growth

4.4 APAC Artificial Turf Sales Growth

4.5 Europe Artificial Turf Sales Growth

4.6 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Artificial Turf Sales by Country

5.1.1 Americas Artificial Turf Sales by Country (2018-2023)

5.1.2 Americas Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

5.2 Americas Artificial Turf Sales by Type

5.3 Americas Artificial Turf Sales by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Brazil

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Artificial Turf Sales by Region

6.1.1 APAC Artificial Turf Sales by Region (2018-2023)

6.1.2 APAC Artificial Turf Revenue by Region (2018-2023)

6.2 APAC Artificial Turf Sales by Type

6.3 APAC Artificial Turf Sales by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 South Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 China Taiwan

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Artificial Turf by Country

7.1.1 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Country (2018-2023)

7.1.2 Europe Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

7.2 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Type

7.3 Europe Artificial Turf Sales by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf by Country

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Country (2018-2023)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Revenue by Country (2018-2023)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Artificial Turf Sales by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers & Growth Opportunities

9.2 Market Challenges & Risks

9.3 Industry Trends

10 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

10.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

10.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Artificial Turf

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Artificial Turf

10.4 Industry Chain Structure of Artificial Turf

11 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11.1 Sales Channel

11.1.1 Direct Channels

11.1.2 Indirect Channels

11.2 Artificial Turf Distributors

11.3 Artificial Turf Customer

12 World Forecast Review for Artificial Turf by Geographic Region

12.1 Global Artificial Turf Market Size Forecast by Region

12.1.1 Global Artificial Turf Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

12.1.2 Global Artificial Turf Annual Revenue Forecast by Region (2024-2029)

12.2 Americas Forecast by Country

12.3 APAC Forecast by Region

12.4 Europe Forecast by Country

12.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country

12.6 Global Artificial Turf Forecast by Type

12.7 Global Artificial Turf Forecast by Application

13 Key Players Analysis

13.1 CCGrass

13.1.1 CCGrass Company Information

13.1.2 CCGrass Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.1.3 CCGrass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.1.4 CCGrass Main Business Overview

13.1.5 CCGrass Latest Developments

13.2 Sport Group Holding

13.2.1 Sport Group Holding Company Information

13.2.2 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.2.3 Sport Group Holding Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.2.4 Sport Group Holding Main Business Overview

13.2.5 Sport Group Holding Latest Developments

13.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd.

13.3.1 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Company Information

13.3.2 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.3.3 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.3.4 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Main Business Overview

13.3.5 Qingdao Qinghe Artificial Turf Co., Ltd. Latest Developments

13.4 TenCate Grass

13.4.1 TenCate Grass Company Information

13.4.2 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.4.3 TenCate Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.4.4 TenCate Grass Main Business Overview

13.4.5 TenCate Grass Latest Developments

13.5 FieldTurf

13.5.1 FieldTurf Company Information

13.5.2 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.5.3 FieldTurf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.5.4 FieldTurf Main Business Overview

13.5.5 FieldTurf Latest Developments

13.6 Shaw Sports Turf

13.6.1 Shaw Sports Turf Company Information

13.6.2 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.6.3 Shaw Sports Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.6.4 Shaw Sports Turf Main Business Overview

13.6.5 Shaw Sports Turf Latest Developments

13.7 Sports & Leisure Group

13.7.1 Sports & Leisure Group Company Information

13.7.2 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.7.3 Sports & Leisure Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.7.4 Sports & Leisure Group Main Business Overview

13.7.5 Sports & Leisure Group Latest Developments

13.8 Condor Grass

13.8.1 Condor Grass Company Information

13.8.2 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.8.3 Condor Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.8.4 Condor Grass Main Business Overview

13.8.5 Condor Grass Latest Developments

13.9 Victoria PLC

13.9.1 Victoria PLC Company Information

13.9.2 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.9.3 Victoria PLC Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.9.4 Victoria PLC Main Business Overview

13.9.5 Victoria PLC Latest Developments

13.10 Taishan

13.10.1 Taishan Company Information

13.10.2 Taishan Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.10.3 Taishan Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.10.4 Taishan Main Business Overview

13.10.5 Taishan Latest Developments

13.11 Hellas Construction

13.11.1 Hellas Construction Company Information

13.11.2 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.11.3 Hellas Construction Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.11.4 Hellas Construction Main Business Overview

13.11.5 Hellas Construction Latest Developments

13.12 All Victory Grass

13.12.1 All Victory Grass Company Information

13.12.2 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.12.3 All Victory Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.12.4 All Victory Grass Main Business Overview

13.12.5 All Victory Grass Latest Developments

13.13 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd.

13.13.1 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Company Information

13.13.2 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.13.3 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.13.4 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Main Business Overview

13.13.5 Mighty Grass Co., Ltd. Latest Developments

13.14 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass

13.14.1 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Company Information

13.14.2 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.14.3 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.14.4 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Main Business Overview

13.14.5 Jiangsu Vivaturf Artificial Grass Latest Developments

13.15 Nurteks

13.15.1 Nurteks Company Information

13.15.2 Nurteks Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.15.3 Nurteks Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.15.4 Nurteks Main Business Overview

13.15.5 Nurteks Latest Developments

13.16 Sprinturf

13.16.1 Sprinturf Company Information

13.16.2 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.16.3 Sprinturf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.16.4 Sprinturf Main Business Overview

13.16.5 Sprinturf Latest Developments

13.17 Beaulieu International Group

13.17.1 Beaulieu International Group Company Information

13.17.2 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.17.3 Beaulieu International Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.17.4 Beaulieu International Group Main Business Overview

13.17.5 Beaulieu International Group Latest Developments

13.18 SIS Pitches

13.18.1 SIS Pitches Company Information

13.18.2 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.18.3 SIS Pitches Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.18.4 SIS Pitches Main Business Overview

13.18.5 SIS Pitches Latest Developments

13.19 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont)

13.19.1 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Company Information

13.19.2 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.19.3 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.19.4 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Main Business Overview

13.19.5 ForeverLawn, Inc. (DuPont) Latest Developments

13.20 Global Syn-Turf

13.20.1 Global Syn-Turf Company Information

13.20.2 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.20.3 Global Syn-Turf Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.20.4 Global Syn-Turf Main Business Overview

13.20.5 Global Syn-Turf Latest Developments

13.21 ACT Global Sports

13.21.1 ACT Global Sports Company Information

13.21.2 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.21.3 ACT Global Sports Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.21.4 ACT Global Sports Main Business Overview

13.21.5 ACT Global Sports Latest Developments

13.22 Controlled Products

13.22.1 Controlled Products Company Information

13.22.2 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.22.3 Controlled Products Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.22.4 Controlled Products Main Business Overview

13.22.5 Controlled Products Latest Developments

13.23 Saltex Oy

13.23.1 Saltex Oy Company Information

13.23.2 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.23.3 Saltex Oy Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.23.4 Saltex Oy Main Business Overview

13.23.5 Saltex Oy Latest Developments

13.24 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd.

13.24.1 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Company Information

13.24.2 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.24.3 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.24.4 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Main Business Overview

13.24.5 Guangdong Citygreen Sports Co., Ltd. Latest Developments

13.25 Dorelom Group

13.25.1 Dorelom Group Company Information

13.25.2 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Product Portfolios and Specifications

13.25.3 Dorelom Group Artificial Turf Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

13.25.4 Dorelom Group Main Business Overview

13.25.5 Dorelom Group Latest Developments

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

