Medical Cannabis Market size is expected to reach USD 63451.03 million by 2028 with Top Key Players Data | CanniMed Ltd, United Cannabis and More [103 Pages Report]

PUNE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medical Cannabis Market" Insights 2023 : The global Medical Cannabis market size was valued at USD 30433.49 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.03% during the forecast period, reaching USD 63451.03 million by 2028.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Medical Cannabis market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Medical Cannabis Market Research Report is spread across 103 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Precious Metals Industry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

The Global Medical Cannabis market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2028. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Medical Cannabis Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Medical Cannabis Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Medical Cannabis market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Precious Metals market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), Cannabidiol (CBD), Others

Which growth factors drives the Medical Cannabis market growth?

Increasing use of Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centres, Others is expected to drive the growth of the Medical Cannabis Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/22374690

Medical Cannabis Market - Competitive Analysis:

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

Who are the leading players in Medical Cannabis market?

CanniMed Ltd

United Cannabis

GBSciences Inc

Maricann Inc

Cannabis Sativa Inc

Aurora Cannabis

Tilray

Medical Marijuana, Inc

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aphria, Inc

MediPharm Labs

Get a Sample Copy of the Medical Cannabis Market Report 2022

3. What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters

Medical Cannabis Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Medical Cannabis in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Medical Cannabis?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Medical Cannabis? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Medical Cannabis Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Medical Cannabis market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Medical Cannabis Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Medical Cannabis market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Medical Cannabis along with the manufacturing process of Medical Cannabis?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Medical Cannabis market?

Economic impact on the Medical Cannabis industry and development trend of the Medical Cannabis industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Medical Cannabis market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Medical Cannabis market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Medical Cannabis market size at the regional and country-level?

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22374690

Detailed TOC of Global Medical Cannabis Industry Research Report 2023, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content



1 Medical Cannabis Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Medical Cannabis Market

1.2 Medical Cannabis Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Medical Cannabis Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Medical Cannabis Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Medical Cannabis Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Medical Cannabis (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Medical Cannabis Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Medical Cannabis Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Medical Cannabis Market



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Medical Cannabis Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Medical Cannabis Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Medical Cannabis Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Medical Cannabis Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Medical Cannabis Industry Development



3 Global Medical Cannabis Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Medical Cannabis Average Price by Player (2018-2023)

3.4 Global Medical Cannabis Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)

3.5 Medical Cannabis Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Medical Cannabis Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Medical Cannabis Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4 United States Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4.1 United States Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.5 Europe Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.5.1 Europe Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.6 China Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.6.1 China Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.7 Japan Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.7.1 Japan Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.8 India Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.8.1 India Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.9 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.10 Latin America Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.10.1 Latin America Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19

4.11 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Market Under COVID-19



5 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Medical Cannabis Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.4 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

5.4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) (2018-2023)

5.4.2 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Cannabidiol (CBD) (2018-2023)

5.4.3 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



6 Global Medical Cannabis Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Industry (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Research and Development Centres (2018-2023)

6.3.3 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



7 Global Medical Cannabis Market Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.1 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.3 Global Medical Cannabis Price and Trend Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast, Region Wise (2023-2028)

7.2.1 United States Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.3 China Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.4 Japan Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.5 India Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.6 Southeast Asia Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.7 Latin America Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.8 Middle East and Africa Medical Cannabis Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.3 Global Medical Cannabis Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

7.3.1 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Growth Rate of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) (2023-2028)

7.3.2 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Growth Rate of Cannabidiol (CBD) (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Global Medical Cannabis Revenue and Growth Rate of Others (2023-2028)

7.4 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7.4.1 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Pharmaceutical Industry(2023-2028)

7.4.2 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Research and Development Centres(2023-2028)

7.4.3 Global Medical Cannabis Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Others(2023-2028)

7.5 Medical Cannabis Market Forecast Under COVID-19



8 Medical Cannabis Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

8.1 Medical Cannabis Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.3.2 Energy Costs Analysis

8.3.3 R&D Costs Analysis

8.4 Alternative Product Analysis

8.5 Major Distributors of Medical Cannabis Analysis

8.6 Major Downstream Buyers of Medical Cannabis Analysis

8.7 Impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Upstream and Downstream in the Medical Cannabis Industry



9 Players Profiles

9.1 CanniMed Ltd

9.1.1 CanniMed Ltd Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.1.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.1.3 CanniMed Ltd Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.1.4 Recent Development

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 United Cannabis

9.2.1 United Cannabis Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.2.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.2.3 United Cannabis Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.2.4 Recent Development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 GBSciences Inc

9.3.1 GBSciences Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.3.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.3.3 GBSciences Inc Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.3.4 Recent Development

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Maricann Inc

9.4.1 Maricann Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.4.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.4.3 Maricann Inc Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.4.4 Recent Development

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Cannabis Sativa Inc

9.5.1 Cannabis Sativa Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.5.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.5.3 Cannabis Sativa Inc Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.5.4 Recent Development

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Aurora Cannabis

9.6.1 Aurora Cannabis Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.6.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.6.3 Aurora Cannabis Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.6.4 Recent Development

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Tilray

9.7.1 Tilray Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.7.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.7.3 Tilray Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.7.4 Recent Development

9.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Medical Marijuana, Inc

9.8.1 Medical Marijuana, Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.8.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.8.3 Medical Marijuana, Inc Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.8.4 Recent Development

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC

9.9.1 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.9.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.9.3 GW Pharmaceuticals PLC Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.9.4 Recent Development

9.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9.10 Canopy Growth Corporation

9.10.1 Canopy Growth Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.10.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.10.3 Canopy Growth Corporation Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.10.4 Recent Development

9.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9.11 Aphria, Inc

9.11.1 Aphria, Inc Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.11.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.11.3 Aphria, Inc Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.11.4 Recent Development

9.11.5 SWOT Analysis

9.12 MediPharm Labs

9.12.1 MediPharm Labs Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.12.2 Medical Cannabis Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.12.3 MediPharm Labs Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.12.4 Recent Development

9.12.5 SWOT Analysis



10 Research Findings and Conclusion



11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

Purchase this report (Price 3250 USD for a single-user license) -https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/22374690