The 20th Dr. Julien Guignolée: $3,915,000 raised for vulnerable children

MONTREAL, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dr. Julien Foundation warmly thanks all those who participated in the success of the 20th Dr. Julien Guignolée. Thanks to the renewed support of its loyal community, $3,915,000 was raised for the benefit of community pediatric social care, a model of care that allows for the treatment and accompaniment of vulnerable children in order to ensure their well-being and the development of their full potential, in respect of their fundamental rights.



"Community pediatric social care is a vector of change for the 11,000 children we accompany every year across Quebec. Our donors are clearly aware of this, as evidenced by the record result achieved during the 20th Guignolée, an achievement in the current context. It is a strong popular support signal that the entire community sends us and I thank each and every one of you from the bottom of my heart. In Quebec, the needs of children from vulnerable backgrounds are increasing. But thanks to you, our dream of building a better world with a more inclusive society becomes real and possible." - Dr. Gilles Julien, pioneer of community pediatric social care, founder and vice-president of the foundation that bears his name.

In more detail, the amount of $2,127,000 was raised for the benefit of the three centers affiliated with the Dr. Julien Foundation: La Ruelle d’Hochelaga, Le Garage à musique and Atlas; $167,000 more than last year. The 42 other community pediatric social care centers certified by the Dr. Julien Foundation have collected $1,787,000 across Quebec.

"The donations raised during the Guignolée are essential to allow doctors, social workers, psychoeducators, lawyers, occupational therapists, speech therapists, and other professionals to help as many children grow up healthy, with full respect for their dignity. Thanks to the constant and renewed support of those who support us, we are approaching our goal of offering direct care and services to more than 16,000 children through a network of 56 Community Pediatric Social Care Centers by 2028," says Alexandre Lebel, general director of the Dr. Julien Foundation.

Community pediatric social care responds to a real need

In Canada, nearly 1.5 million children live below the poverty line, one in five. In Quebec, the rate of child poverty exceeds 15%. The poorest experience more health problems, more behavioral and learning difficulties, and more frequent hospitalizations. Community pediatric social care is a comprehensive and holistic approach that addresses these needs by providing accessible, coordinated and continuous care to children and families. It is an innovative and effective solution that improves the health and well-being of children and families, and contributes to the reduction of inequalities and the building of a more inclusive society.

Acknowledgments

The 20th Guignolée Dr Julien owes its success to a community of committed volunteers, donors, and partners. The Foundation team would like to particularly thank its mobilized employees, its 400 volunteers who provided support on site, in centers or outside, at the 40 collection points in the city of Montreal, BPM Sports for its 5-hour radiothon co-hosted by Jean-Charles Lajoie, Joël Le Bigot, and then by Paul Houde; Radio-Canada for its special coverage in Dessine-moi un matin with Ève Christian, godmother of the Guignolée Dr Julien.

About the Dr Julien Foundation

Thanks to its unique model of community pediatric social work, the Dr Julien Foundation trains, accompanies, and certifies a network of pediatric social work professionals, so that as many vulnerable children as possible can grow up healthy, in respect of their fundamental rights.

Each year, the Dr Julien Foundation helps more than 11,000 disadvantaged children throughout Quebec, through more than 45 community pediatric social work centers.

For more information:

Léopoldine Frowein

Phone: 514 815-0234 | Email: lfrowein@fondationdrjulien.org

