Additional Listing

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES BLOCK LISTING OF AWARD SHARES ON THE LSE

London, 24 January 2023 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX:EDV) (“the Company”) announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for 950,000 ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company ("New Shares") to be admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange.

Subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange, the New Shares are expected to be admitted on 25 January 2023.

The New Shares are being reserved under a block listing and may be issued in the future as a result of the award of ordinary shares of US$0.01 each in the Company (“Shares”) pursuant to certain of the Company's share incentive plans which may be exercised from time to time.

The block listing is in respect of the following Company performance share plans:

Executive Performance Share Plan;

Executive Performance Share Unit Plan (Non-UK Participants); and

Employee Performance Share Unit Plan.





When issued, these New Shares will rank pari passu with existing Shares.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For Investor Relations Enquiries: For Media Enquiries: Martino De Ciccio Brunswick Group LLP in London VP – Strategy & Investor Relations Carole Cable, Partner +44 203 011 2706 +44 7974 982 458 investor@endeavourmining.com ccable@brunswickgroup.com





ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Attachment