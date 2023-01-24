Tayyaba Hasan recognized with Gold Medal Award by the International Photodynamic Association

NANCY, France, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) is pleased to announce that Professor Tayyaba Hasan, Professor of Dermatology at the Wellman Center for Photomedicine, Harvard Medical School (HMS) and a Professor of Health Sciences and Technology (Harvard-MIT), is the recipient of the IPA Gold Medal Award. The Gold Medal Award recognizes the significant mentoring and career contributions of Dr. Hasan which greatly advanced the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT).



There are very few who have contributed so much to the advancement and sustainability of the field of photodynamic therapy as Dr. Hasan. Her career research work and association efforts span 4 decades. Dr. Hasan’s leadership in both areas have made significant and lasting contributions to PDT. Her impact is best observed through the legacy of talented PDT researchers that she has directly (through the Hasan Laboratory) and indirectly inspired all around the world. With over 248 publications and 23 inventions from research funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Department of Defense and industry grants. For her work, Dr. Hasan has received many significant and prestigious awards for her numerous achievements in the field of PDT.

About Photodynamic Therapy

Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) is a combination therapy involving light-activated photosensitizers to diagnose and treat various types and stages of cancers and pre-cancers, macular degeneration and multidrug-resistant infections involving bacteria, viruses and fungi. First developed in the 1950s, PDT has demonstrated superior patient outcomes with considerable cost savings. Over the past 30 years, millions of patients globally have been successfully treated with PDT.

About the International Photodynamic Association

The International Photodynamic Association (IPA) was founded in 1986 to support and endorse the scientific advancement and clinical development of photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis. With members and associates from over 30 countries, the IPA represents a truly global community consisting of prominent international scientists, clinicians and translational researchers, healthcare professionals and students across academic, hospital, government, and private sector organizations. The IPA promotes the study of diagnosis and treatment using light-activated photosensitizers and disseminates scientific information to its members, the research community, and to the community at large. The IPA organizes a biennial World Congress around the world, providing members and non-members a unique opportunity to share and learn more about global developments relating specifically to photodynamic therapy and photodiagnosis.

The next IPA World Congress will be held on July 10-15th, 2023 in Tampere, Finland.