Program for the publication of Yara International ASA fourth quarter results 2022

Oslo, 24 January 2023: The Yara International ASA fourth quarter 2022 results will be published on Wednesday 8 February 2023 at 08:00 CET.

An online presentation will be held at 12:00 CET. The presentation will be held in English.

The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at Latest quarterly report | Yara International

There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CET the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use this link to register for this session: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4E60160

Registered participants will receive a full list of available international dial-in numbers and a unique passcode upon completed registration. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.



Alternatively, it is possible to use the dial-in numbers listed below on the day of the conference to register through an operator:

United Kingdom: +44.20.8610.3526



United States: +1.646.307.1951

Norway: +47.57.98.94.27

When prompted, provide the conference ID: 60160.



A replay of the conference call will be available from 8 February 17:00 CET until 22 February.

Please see this link for dial-in numbers for the replay: https://echo.registrations.events/directory

Use conference ID: 60160

Contact:

Anika Jovik, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: (+47) 472 24 959

E-mail: anika.jovik@yara.com

About Yara



Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara’s ambition is focused on growing a nature positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.



To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry’s only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2021, Yara reported revenues of USD 16.6 billion.

