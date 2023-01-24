Global Video on Demand Market to Surpass Valuation of US$ 618.54 Billion by 2030 – Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global video on demand (VoD) market generated a revenue of US$ 215.71 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 618.54 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.07% during the forecast period, 2023–2030. Astute Analytica attributes this rapid growth to several factors, including the increasing availability of broadband internet, the widespread use of connected devices, and the decrease in cable TV subscribers. These trends are expected to continue in the coming years, leading to even more growth in the on-demand video industry.

This rapid growth presents a number of opportunities for companies in the video on demand market. We suggest that companies have the opportunity to develop new business models that take advantage of the on-demand nature of video consumption, and for content creators to develop new types of engaging and interactive content that can take advantage of the capabilities of connected devices. Additionally, the on-demand video market is still in its early stages, leaving room for innovation. Companies that are able to capitalize on these opportunities will be well-positioned for success in this rapidly growing industry.

Top Trends in Video On Demand Market

Streaming wars: The increasing competition among streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hulu is shaping the on-demand video industry.

Original content: More platforms are investing in creating their own original content to attract and retain customers.

Mobile streaming: The rise of mobile streaming and the increasing availability of high-speed internet is making it easier for viewers to watch videos on their mobile devices.

Short-form video: The popularity of short-form videos on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube is leading to the creation of more short-form content on streaming platforms.

Personalization and recommendation: The use of data and AI is leading to more personalized and recommended content for viewers.

Subscription-based models: The shift towards subscription-based models, where users pay a monthly fee for access to a platform's content, is changing the way the on-demand video industry operates.

Virtual reality and augmented reality: The increasing use of virtual and augmented reality technology is leading to the creation of more immersive video experiences.

Netflix, Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., HBO, and The Walt Disney Company Generates Over 50% Revenue of Video On Demand Market

The United States is the largest market for video on demand, followed by China and Japan. Netflix, Amazon Inc., Alphabet Inc., HBO, and The Walt Disney Company are the leading players in the global video on demand market. These companies have a strong presence in North America and Europe and are investing heavily in Asia-Pacific to expand their customer base.

Netflix is the world's largest video on demand company with a market share of 30%. The company has a strong presence in North America and Europe and is expanding its operations in Asia-Pacific. Netflix has over 223 million subscribers worldwide and offers a wide range of content including original programming.

Amazon Inc. is the second largest player in the global video on demand market. The company offers Amazon Prime Video, a subscription-based service that gives users access to a large library of movies and TV shows. Amazon Prime Video is available in over 23 countries and territories. Alphabet Inc.'s Google division operates YouTube, the world's largest online video platform with over 2.5 billion monthly active users. YouTube offers a wide range of content including user-generated videos, music videos, TV shows, and movies. YouTube has recently launched YouTube Premium, a subscription-based service that gives users access to exclusive content.

North America is the Top Contributor to Video On Demand Market

It is no surprise that North America is the top contributor to the market. The region has the largest number of internet users and the highest broadband penetration. In addition, North America also has the highest number of pay-TV households. The video on demand market in North America is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.05% in the years to come. This is primarily due to the increasing number of broadband households and the shift from traditional TV viewing to online video streaming. In addition, North American consumers have been early adopters of new technologies and services. This means that they are more likely to try new things, including video on demand services. The high levels of broadband penetration and early adoption of new technologies and services have helped to drive the growth of the video on demand market in North America.

Some of the major players in the market in North America include Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video. These companies have been investing heavily in content creation and marketing, which has helped them gain a large subscriber base in the region.

OTT Providers Shifting their Focus to Generating Revenue to Through Advertisement Model

As the VOD market matures, we expect to see more providers shift their focus to generating revenue through advertising. This will provide a more sustainable business model for many OTT providers, especially those that are currently struggling to generate sufficient revenue from subscription fees.

As the popularity of streaming services continues to grow, so too does the competition among Over-The-Top (OTT) providers. To stand out in this increasingly crowded market, many OTT providers are shifting their focus to generating revenue through advertisement models. Advertisement models have a number of advantages for OTT providers. First, they allow providers to generate revenue without having to charge subscribers for access to their content. Second, advertisements can be targeted at specific audiences, which helps to improve the user experience. And finally, advertisements can be used to promote other products and services offered by the OTT provider, which can lead to additional revenue streams.

However, there are a few challenges in the video on demand market that OTT providers will need to overcome as they shift to an advertisement-based model, however. First, they will need to ensure that their content is still compelling enough to attract and retain viewers. Second, they will need to find a balance between the number of ads they show and the quality of the user experience. And finally, they will need to manage expectations with advertisers, who may not be used to working with OTT providers. Overall, shifting to an advertisement-based model is a viable option for OTT providers looking to generate additional revenue. With some careful planning and execution, OTT providers can successfully navigate the challenges associated with this shift and come out ahead in the ever-changing streaming landscape.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Alphabet Inc. (Youtube)

Amazon Inc.

Apple Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Crackle Inc.)

Comcast Corporation

DirecTV LLC

Dish TV

iNDIEFLIX Group Inc.

Liberty Global plc

MatrixStream Technologies Inc.

Netflix Inc.

TalkTalk Telecom Group Limited

The Walt Disney Company (Hulu)

Verizon Communications Inc.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., (HBO)

Other Prominent Players

