Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) Drugs in Development by Stages, Target, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update

Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) - Cell division cycle 7-related protein kinase is an enzyme encoded by the CDC7 gene. It phosphorylate substrates that regulate the G1/S phase transition and DNA replication. Overexpression of CDC7 is associated with neoplastic transformation for some tumors. The molecules developed by companies in Phase II, Phase I, Preclinical and Discovery stages are 1, 4, 2 and 1 respectively. Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 1 and 1 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Oncology which include indications Ovarian Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, Solid Tumor, Colorectal Cancer, Metastatic Colorectal Cancer, Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia), Acute Myelocytic Leukemia (AML, Acute Myeloblastic Leukemia), Advanced Malignancy, Cervical Cancer, Esophageal Cancer, Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma (ESCC), Head And Neck Cancer Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Adenocarcinoma of The Pancreas, Rectal Cancer, Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, Transitional Cell Cancer (Urothelial Cell Cancer), Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) and Uterine Cancer.



Furthermore, this report also reviews key players involved in Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics development with respective active and dormant or discontinued projects.



- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1)

- The report reviews Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources

- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages

- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities

- The report reviews key players involved in Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects

- The report assesses Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type

- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects

- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Cell Division Cycle 7 Related Protein Kinase (CDC7 or EC 2.7.11.1) targeted therapeutics



