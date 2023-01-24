London Law Firm Rate Report 2023: The Most Comprehensive and Detailed Competitive Intelligence and Legal Pricing Tool Available

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2023 London Law Firm Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 2023 London Law Firm Hourly Rate report is the most comprehensive and detailed competitive intelligence and legal pricing tool available because the report details average hourly rates by individual law firms as opposed to aggregate groupings of law firms with disparate pricing structures as is found in surveys, peer services and e-billing reports.
The report details the hourly rates by Position (Senior Partner, Partner, Counsel, Senior Associate, Associate and Support Staff) for 2020-2023 of all the major law firms practicing in London including the Magic Circle, other large UK law firms and large US law firms.
The publisher researches, reviews and analyzes hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at currently 1,700 law firms representing over 12,000 client entities. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.
Through this process we are able to provide actionable data to our users - mainly law firms and corporations - of the Online Pricing Platform to make 1) direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys or e-billing services) and 2) important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement.
In the Online Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes: case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed.
As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.
In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, Valeo researches
1) Public records in US State Courts, US Supreme Court, US Federal Courts - District, Appellate, Federal Circuit and Bankruptcy
2) Publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity
3) Registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed documents and
4) Government affairs fees.
Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court.
The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Section 1: Magic Circle Rates
1.1 Magic Circle Combined Rates
1.2 Magic Circle Individual Firm Rates
Section 2: UK Firms Rates
2.1 UK Firms Combined Rates
2.2 UK Firms Individual Firm Rates
Section 3: US Firms Rates
3.1 US Firms Combined Rates
3.2 US Firms Individual Firm Rates
Companies Mentioned
- Addleshaw Goddard LLP
- Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS
- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP
- Allen & Overy LLP
- Appleby
- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP
- Ashurst LLP
- Baker Botts LLP
- Baker McKenzie
- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
- Bracewell LLP
- Brown Rudnick LLP
- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP
- Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP
- Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP
- Clifford Chance LLP
- Clyde & Co LLP
- CMS Cameron McKenna Nabarro Olswang LLP
- Conyers Dill & Pearman Limited
- Cooley LLP
- Covington & Burling LLP
- Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP
- Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP
- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP
- De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek
- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
- Dechert LLP
- DLA Piper LLP (US)
- Eversheds Sutherland
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
- Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP
- Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP
- Goodwin Procter LLP
- Greenberg Traurig LLP
- Herbert Smith Freehills
- Hogan Lovells LLP
- Holland & Knight LLP
- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
- Ince Gordon Dadds LLP
- Jenner & Block LLP
- Jones Day
- K&L Gates LLP
- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP
- King & Spalding LLP
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- Kobre & Kim L.L.P.
- Latham & Watkins LLP
- Linklaters
- Locke Lord LLP
- Mayer Brown LLP
- McDermott Will & Emery LLP
- Milbank LLP
- Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
- Morrison & Foerster LLP
- Norton Rose Fulbright
- Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.
- O'Melveny & Myers LLP
- Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP
- Paul Hastings LLP
- Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP
- Pinsent Masons LLP
- Proskauer Rose LLP
- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP
- Reed Smith LLP
- Ropes & Gray LLP
- Schiff Hardin LLP
- Seyfarth Shaw LLP
- Shearman & Sterling LLP
- Sidley Austin LLP
- Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP
- Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
- Slaughter and May
- Squire Patton Boggs
- Steptoe & Johnson LLP
- Sullivan & Cromwell LLP
- Taylor Wessing LLP
- Troutman Sanders LLP
- Vinson & Elkins LLP
- Watson Farley & Williams LLP
- Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP
- White & Case LLP
- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
- Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP
- Winston & Strawn LLP
- Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLPAddleshaw Goddard LLP
