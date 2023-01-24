$2.81+ Billion Worldwide Marine Management Software Industry to 2031 - Identify Growth Segments for Investment

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Management Software Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global marine management software market.



The global marine management software market is expected to grow from $1.51 billion in 2021 to $1.7 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4%. The marine management software market is expected to grow to $2.81 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.4%.

Major players in the marine management software market are Oracle, ABB, DockMaster, Marina Master, Marinacloud, Lloyd's Register, Harbour Assist, KongsbergMaritime, DNV GL, MatridTechnologies, TeroMarineAS, Nautical Software, Ocean Manager, Chetu, Harba, Scribble Software and TIMEZERO.



The marine management software market consists of sales of marine management software by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) which refers to smart software that is used to efficiently manage a modern fleet, whether it means a few or hundreds of vessels.

It is a solution based on an integrated approach that can provide the insight that is needed to gain efficiency, reduce Opex and remain competitive in the maritime market. The precondition of implementing a proper marine management software system is a planned maintenance system (PMS), procurement, and QHSE solution, where all modules are fully connected.



The main types of marine management software are tracking and monitoring, navigation and routing, supply chain and logistics, finance and accounting, system testing, and others. Tracking and monitoring include obtaining data to ensure that the intervention is being given effectively, that it is on track to fulfill its goals, and that ethical rules are being followed correctly.

Marine management software provides professional services and managed services to the onshore and onboard locations. The end-users of marine management software are commercial and defense that have applications in crew management, port management, harbour management, reservation management, cruise and yacht management.



North America was the largest region in the marine management software market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in marine management software market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The enhanced shipyard productivity in recent years in the marine management software market is expected to drive the market growth. Enhanced shipyard productivity refers to the rate at which shipyards are increasing their production and gaining efficiency through the capitalization of new technologies such as AR and VR applications, 3D and digital twins and other digital solutions introduces by the incorporation of marine management software solutions into the marine business.

As the majority of the 4,900 ports in the world are not yet using digital technology for even the most basic processes; 80% of ports continue to rely on manual, legacy solutions such as whiteboards or spreadsheets to manage critical marine operations, but due to increase in business at ports are now facing challenges and rise.

Technological advancements in ship manufacturing, and marine transportation are shaping the marine management software market. The major players in the marine management software market are focusing on introducing technological solutions such as Robotics, AI, machine learning, the internet of things, blockchain, drones, and augmented reality to harness and create a safer, more efficient, and more productive environment in the marine industry.

For instance, in July 2021, ABB an automation company launched a digital platform, ABB Ability Marine Fleet Intelligence (A Marine Management Software) to optimize vessel performance across fleets. The new platform integrates reporting and the power of Cloud-based analytics to provide user-friendly visualizations. Offered as a software as a service (SaaS), the platform can gather data from several vessel systems.



The countries covered in the marine management software market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.7 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $2.81 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global

