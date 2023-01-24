Garrett Motion to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday February 14, 2023

ROLLE, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Garrett Motion Inc. (Nasdaq: GTX, GTXAP), a leading differentiated technology provider for the automotive industry, today announced it plans to issue financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 before the open of market trading.



Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 9759644.

The conference call will also be broadcast over the internet and include a slide presentation. To access the webcast and supporting material, please visit the investor relations section of the Garrett Motion website at www.garrettmotion.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-877-344-7529 (US) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) using the access code 8401030. The webcast will also be archived on Garrett’s website.

