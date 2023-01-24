Virginia-Based Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to Improve Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a 450-bed, Epic-EHR based health system based in Virginia. The organization will use eValuator’s automated pre-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from inpatient and outpatient encounters.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are thrilled to have another health system entrust us with optimizing their coding integrity prior to billing,” said Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “This is yet another milestone in our mission to help healthcare providers ensure they’re paid accurately for all services provided.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

