Enthusiast Gaming Announces CAMPBELL COMPANY OF CANADA as New Media Sponsor

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming”) (NASDAQ:EGLX; TSX:EGLX), an integrated gaming entertainment company, today announced it has signed a new media sponsorship with Campbell Company of Canada for Campbell’s® Chunky® Soup to be the presenting sponsor for NFL Tuesday Night Gaming’s (“NFL TNG”) Chunky Soup Showdown.



The Chunky Soup Showdown presented by the Campbell Company of Canada will run on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. The program is a custom content activation that will see NFL players and Legends face off live against top content creators MMG and UpAndAdam in a fun and unique tournament format. The tournament will be hosted on the NFL Tuesday Night Gaming YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/nfltng and Twitter at www.twitter.com/nfltng . Campbell’s Chunky Soup activation will be incorporated throughout the broadcast via product placements, exclusive owned moments, and more, and all supported across Enthusiast Gaming assets, including YouTube video and desktop media, and social media amplification.

“We are thrilled to welcome Campbell’s Chunky Soup as a new direct sales media sponsor for Tuesday Night Gaming”, commented Bill Karamouzis, President of Enthusiast Gaming. “Our bespoke and integrated solutions, consisting of custom content, talent, and premium media inventory continue to solve an important need for brands looking to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences in an authentic way and at scale."

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is an integrated gaming entertainment company, building the largest media and content platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars: Communities, Content, Creators, and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with younger millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

About Campbell Soup Company and Campbell Company of Canada

For more than 150 years, Campbell (NYSE: CPB) has been connecting people through food they love. Generations of consumers have trusted Campbell to provide delicious and affordable food and beverages. Headquartered in Camden, N.J. since 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the environment.

A subsidiary of Campbell Soup Company, Campbell Company of Canada has been invited into Canadian kitchens since 1930. Our portfolio includes Campbell’s, Cape Cod, Goldfish, Kettle Brand, Pace, Pacific Foods, Pepperidge Farm, Prego, Snyder’s of Hanover, Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps, and V8. Campbell Company of Canada is the proud recipient of the 2022 Effie Canada Gold Award and multi-year recipient of GTAA Top Employer award. For more information, visit www.campbellsoup.ca

