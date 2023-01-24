Form 8 (DD) - PayPoint Plc

FORM 8 (DD)

 

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS)

Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:Nick Wiles
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        PayPoint Plc, the Offeror
(d)        Status of person making the disclosure:

        Person acting in concert with the Offeror
(e)        Date dealing undertaken:24 January 2023
        No

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:91,5670.13Nil0
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil0Nil0
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:Nil0Nil0


        TOTAL:		91,5670.13Nil0

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each in PayPoint plc

Share PlanNo of shares under optionDate of grantExercise priceNormal vesting date
Restricted Share Award (RSA)29,71727 July 2020NilJuly 2023
RSA14,85827 July 2020NilJuly 2024
RSA27,93113 August 2021NilAugust 2024
RSA30,92110 June 2022NilJune 2025
RSA14,85827 July 2020NilJuly 2025
RSA13,96613 August 2021NilAugust 2025
RSA15,46010 June 2022NilJune 2026
RSA13,96613 August 2021NilAugust 2026
RSA15,46110 June 2022NilJune 2027
Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme (DABS)19,78513 August 2021NilAugust 2024
DABS16,64510 June 2022NilJune 2025
Share Incentive Plan1,222*N/ANilN/A

Share Incentive Plan-dividend award203 January 2023Nil3 January 2023

* SIP Awards are made on a monthly basis on the basis of one Matching Share for each Partnership Share. The beneficial ownership of the Matching Shares will pass to the directors listed above three years’ following their grant and subject to continued employment and the retention of the underlying Partnership Shares.

 

3.        DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

(i)        Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
N/a   

 

(ii)        Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Class of relevant securityPurchases/ sales

Total number of securitiesHighest price per unit paid/receivedLowest price per unit paid/received
N/a    

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
N/a    

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
N/a       

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
N/a    

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
Ordinary 1/3p shareGrant of share awardsGrant of share awards pursuant to Share Incentive Plan in relation to 48 ordinary shares£5.35

 

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

None

 

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

 

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)No
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)No

 

 

Date of disclosure:24 January 2023
Contact name:Brian McLelland
Telephone number:07721211100

 

