Global Drinking Yogurt Market Is Expected to Generate $62.8 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global drinking yogurt market garnered $34.0 billion in 2021 and is estimated to generate $62.8 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guide to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $34.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $62.8 billion CAGR 6.4% No. of Pages in Report 283 Segments Covered Type, Flavor, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Health benefits associated with yogurt drinks

Use of yogurt drinks are healthy desserts and snacks

Availability of a wide variety of flavors Opportunities Increase in production of organic yogurt drinks

Increasing variants of vegan yogurt drinks Restraints Harmful additives & ingredients in yogurt drinks

Availability of substitutes to yogurt drinks.

Covid-19 Scenario:

COVID-19 positively impacted the drinking yogurt market primarily due to the nutritional and health benefits associated with yogurt drinks.

The demand for yogurt drinks is expected to keep increasing in the post-pandemic period. Consumers are moving towards healthier products that provide added benefits to the body and are slowly migrating away from high-calorie and sweet foods and beverages.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global drinking yogurt market based on Type, Flavor, Packaging, Distribution Channel, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the dairy-based segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 96% of the global drinking yogurt market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-dairy-based segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on flavor, the flavored segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global drinking yogurt market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Based on packaging, the bottles segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than 80% of the global drinking yogurt market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the tetra pack segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the supermarket and hypermarket segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly three-fifths of the global drinking yogurt market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online stores segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global drinking yogurt market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in revenue in 2031. This region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global drinking yogurt market analyzed in the research include Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Arla Foods amba, Again Drinks, Danone Inc., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd., Schreiber Foods Inc., Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A., Marmum Dairy Farm LLC, Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., National Dairy Development Board., Juhayna Food Industries, Dana Dairy Group, General Mills, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these critical global drinking yogurt market players. These players have adopted new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

