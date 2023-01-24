United States Elevator and Escalator Report 2023-2029 - Growth Rate of Digitalization and Increasing Developments In Buildings to Drive Growth

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Elevator and Escalator - Market Size & Growth Forecast 2023-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. elevator and escalator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.62% during 2023-2029

The increasing demand for high-rise structures and the government's focus on infrastructure has propelled the elevator and escalator market to new heights.



The U.S. elevator market by the installed base is expected to reach 1,362.7 units in thousands by 2029. By 2022, the U.S. construction market is anticipated to grow by 7%, primarily due to increased demand for new homes and residential renovations. By 2025, the residential building is anticipated to contribute more than USD 1 trillion to the economy. Population expansion is pushing a greater need for cheap housing.

Changing lifestyles result in more individuals living alone or with smaller families, driving the rise of the residential building business. Hence, the increasing number of residential and commercial building permits is becoming a significant factor in the U.S. elevator and escalator market growth.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The U.S. Federal Railroad Administration(FRA) funds were approved under Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI), granting ~USD 368 million for 46 rail projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia. These funds will help modernize rail infrastructure, strengthening the nation's supply chain.



The longest-stretched 119-mile high-speed rail project was the country's first long-distance rail project in California from San Francisco to Los Angeles, with around 35 construction sites across the stretch. The High-Speed Rail Authority for the State of California suggests deploying bullet trains capable of up to 200 miles per hour.

If expansions are developed to Sacramento and San Diego, the system's range would increase by up to 800 miles and include up to 24 stations. It is expected that the Central Valley segment will cost USD 13.1 billion. The first segment will travel between Merced, California, and Bakersfield, California, according to the rail authority's 2020 business plan. These services are anticipated to start in December 2029.



Modular construction is used for building permanent and temporary buildings such as schools, construction of camps, civil facilities, and military & industrial facilities. The increasing need for modular construction in rural and remote areas will likely drive the U.S. elevator and escalator market. This modular construction technology is gaining steam in the region and will be opted for more frequently than traditional methods in the future.

The Growth Rate Of Digitalization And Increasing Developments In Buildings To Drive The U.S. Elevator And Escalator Market

The construction industry in the US is a significant contributor to the region's economy as it constructs approximately USD 1.4 trillion worth of buildings each year. For instance, the construction of Ohio State's Wexner Medical Center is scheduled to open by 2026 with a 1.9 million-square-foot inpatient hospital and up to 820 beds in private-room settings to uplift patient-centered care, training, and safety for the next generation of healthcare providers.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the US Census Bureau, sales of new single-family homes were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 745,000 in October 2021, increasing up 0.4% from September 2021. Therefore, rising demand for single-family homes is likely to drive the growth.

Intelligent co-bots augment human experts and reduce the workload. Other systems for on-site professional assistance include Virtual reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) professional glasses. VR and AR ensure a seamless and error-free installation, and each module occupies the proper position in the automatic recording and confirmation by the BIM design.

A 26-story, 168-room Marriott hotel in Manhattan is constructed using modular technology. The AC Hotel NoMad will be the biggest modular hotel in the world when it is inaugurated in 2021.

Governments Efforts To Expand Infrastructure Across The Nation To Increase Demand For The New Installations

Through funding from the IIJA(Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act), the PIDP(Port Infrastructure Development Program) will increase the sum to USD 450 million in annual grants for the following five years, totaling USD 2.25 billion for the financial years 2022 through 2026.

In November 2021, the Government of the US signed a USD 1.2 trillion infrastructure plan into law, of which USD 550 billion will be spent on broadband, utilities, and broadband. In addition, the legislation will spend USD 110 billion on bridges, roads, and other major projects, such as an investment of USD 66 billion in passenger and freight rail, including potential upgrades to Amtrak. Such factors are likely to contribute to the U.S. elevator and escalator market.

The Los Angeles International Airport is undergoing a modernization plan. It is one of the most extensive public works programs with a cost of USD 14 billion, projected to complete by 2023.

Intel revealed plans to invest an initial USD 20 billion in developing two brand-new cutting-edge chip facilities in Ohio. As part of the company's IDM(Integrated Device Manufacturer) 2.0 strategy, the investment will assist increase production to keep up with the soaring demand for advanced semiconductors, powering a new wave of cutting-edge products from Intel and meeting the demand from customers. Manufacturing is expected to begin in 2025.

Regulations For Maintenance Of Elevators And Escalators To Create Demand In The US

The maintenance and modernization in the U.S. elevator and escalator market accounted for 75.2% and 24.8%, respectively, for 2022.

The model Safety Code for Elevators and Escalators, ASME A17.1/CSA B44, establishes the minimum standards for elevator and escalator maintenance and inspection, which local laws or regulations may supplement.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The top 4 prominent vendors, including Otis, TK Elevator, Schindler, and KONE, account for 55% of the U.S. elevator and escalator market share.

The key players in the U.S. elevator and escalator market are Otis, TK Elevator, Schindler, KONE, Fujitec, Mitsubishi, Hyundai Elevator, and Hitachi elevator.

In August 2020, the Otis Integrated Dispatch solution was developed for integrating service robots within buildings using cloud-based API solutions that are easier to install than traditional integrations that enhance connectivity and automated monitoring prioritize cybersecurity.

TK Elevator's key strategy focuses on research and development (R&D) for the digital transformation of industry, modern mobility concepts, and energy transition as a part of its science-based emission targets across its entire value chain by signing up for "Race to Zero."

KONE announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) during the fourth quarter of 2021. KONE will receive global cloud capabilities from AWS, including analytics and the Internet of Things.

KEY METRICS

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 114 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2022 33.4 Thousand Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 40.1 Thousand Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered United States

Key Vendors

KONE

Otis

TK Elevator

Hyundai Elevator

KLEEMANN

Mitsubishi Electric

Schindler

Fujitec

Other Prominent Vendors

AVT Beckett

Colley Elevator

Cambridge Elevating

Hidral

Waupaca Elevator Company

Advanced Elevator

SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

Elevator Market Segmentation

Machine Type

Hydraulic and Pneumatic

Machine Room Traction

Machine Room Less Traction

Others

Climbing

Elevators

Industrial Elevators

Carriage Type

Passenger

Freight

Capacity

2-15 Persons

16-24 Persons

25-33 Persons

34 Persons and Above

End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Public Transit

Institutional

Infrastructural

Escalator Market Segmentation

Product Type

Parallel

Multi Parallel

Walkway

Crisscross

End-User

Public Transit

Commercial

Others

Institutional Sector

Infrastructure

Industrial

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arog6z

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment