Drilling of the Chimo Mine Project Confirms Depth Extension of West Nordeau Deposit

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) announces drill results below the West Nordeau deposit of the Chimo Mine Gold System (FIGURE) from its ongoing drilling program on the Chimo Mine property and contiguous East Cadillac property. Both properties, 100% owned by Cartier, are located 45 km east of the Val-d’Or mining camp.



The results available from the laboratory to date for the current drilling in the West Nordeau Sector are as follows:

In the eastern part of the West Nordeau deposit (5NE2 Gold Zone), drilling intersected 4.4 g/t Au over 6.5 m included within broader sections grading 2.3 g/t Au over 23.0 m and 2.1 g/t Au over 14.0 m ( FIGURE ).





In the western part of the West Nordeau deposit (5NE1 Gold Zone), drilling intersected 6.3 g/t Au over 1.0 m included within an interval grading 2.4 g/t Au over 5.6 m ( FIGURE ).





Detailed results are presented in the table below.



« These results confirm the continuity of the mineralization below the West Nordeau deposit, with a view of extending exploration, to define additional resources to the same depth as in the Chimo Mine and East Chimo Mine sectors (FIGURE). The depth extension of the West Nordeau sector is important to add resources to the project. » commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

The Chimo Mine Project now consists of 29 gold zones that are situated within 19 gold structures, drilled over a strike length of 3.7 km and locally up to a depth of 1.6 km (FIGURE) where the recent mineral resource estimate, dated August 22, 2022*, reported:

7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and;





18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.



* NI 43-101 Mineral Resources Estimate for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Québec, Canada, Vincent Nadeau-Benoit, P.Geo., Alain Carrier, P.Geo., M.Sc. and Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., InnovExplo Inc., August 22nd, 2022.

Table 1: Detailed information of new results:

Drill Hole Coordinates

UTM (°) Azimut (°)

/Plunge (°) From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t) Length

(m) Gold Zone Gold Structure CH22-64A 333443/5319894/14

188/-68

729.6 730.3 26.0 0.7 5NE2

5N

and 735.6 736.1 10.2 0.5 Included in 729.6 736.1 4.4 6.5 Included in 724.0 752.0 2.3 23.0 CH22-64AW 333422/5319851/-141 213/-75 730.0 744.0 2.1 14.0 CH22-63 333061/5319881/-25

184/-63

559.0 561.0 7.3 2.0 -

4B

Included in 554.0 561.0 3.0 7.0 CH22-63 333061/5319881/-25

184/-63

616.0 617.0 6.3 1.0 5NE1

5N

Included in 614.0 619.6 2.4 5.6

The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as lengths measured along the drill core. The estimated true thickness of the mineralized intersections represents approximately 65 to 85% of the measured length.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or. The company’s projects are all located in Quebec, which has consistently ranked as one of the world’s best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine Project. The Company has a strong cash position exceeding $6.5 M and a significant corporate and institutional endorsement, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and Quebec investment funds.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information on the Company and the Chimo Mine Project in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P. Geo., Ph. D, Cartier’s Vice- President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P. Geo, M. Sc., Cartier’s Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Cartier inserts in the batches of samples sent to the laboratory, 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab laboratory (Actlabs), located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, Canada. Samples of 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory up to 90% passing a mesh of 10 mesh (2.00 mm) then 500 g of sample is pulverized up to 90% passing a mesh of 200 mesh (0.07mm). The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and are read by atomic absorption. Samples with results ≥ 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay and read by atomic absorption. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric reading. For samples containing visible gold, 500 g of rock are analyzed by the “Metallic Sieve” method.

For more information, contact:

Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.

President and CEO

Telephone: 819-856-0512

philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com

www.ressourcescartier.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09cf8654-5c57-41c2-97ac-800896489300