Brixton Metals Updates Stakeholders on Taku River Tlingit First Nation Watershed Plan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the “Company” or “Brixton”) announces that the Taku River Tlingit First Nation (“TRTFN”), who the Company has been working collaboratively with since 2013 under an exploration agreement, recently released its plan for the Taku watershed (the “Watershed Plan”). The Watershed Plan includes Specially Managed Landscapes (“SML”) that include zones with high mineral potential, where TRTFN will consider respectful, sustainable mineral extraction. Brixton’s Camp Creek and Trapper discoveries are within the SML and Brixton will operate and plan its exploration and development activities and involve all stakeholders in the planning process to ensure we are building resource projects based on best practices.



The Company and the TRTFN have engaged in discussions with respect to the Watershed Plan, in which the parties can co-operate to create a mutually beneficial result for all stakeholders involved. The Company is committed to continuing such discussions with the TRTFN as it carries out exploration on its Thorn Project, which is located in Northwest British Columbia within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nations’ traditional territory.

President and CEO, Gary Thompson, stated, “We are excited about the discussions with the TRTFN and are committed to working with the TRTFN to carry out our exploration programs on the Thorn Project in a respectful, sustainable, and yet economically feasible manner.”

Spokesperson, Jinik (Charmaine Thom), stated, “Brixton has been a respectful and engaged company, as is evidenced in our long-term relationship over the past decade. We look forward to our on-going support and future collaborations in relation to Brixton’s exploration efforts.”

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton’s flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (Optioned to Pacific Bay Minerals), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt Project in Ontario, and the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc.). Brixton Metals Corporation shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

