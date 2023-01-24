United States Clinical Nutrition Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 - Increasing Demand for the Personalized and Targeted Clinical Nutrition

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Clinical Nutrition Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during 2022-2027.
The innovation in personalized and targeted clinical nutrition solutions delivers new industry growth opportunities in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. The personalization and targeted solution approach stand with specific formulations that fulfill the need for nutritional support for patients suffering from chronic diseases and associated illnesses.
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the innovation in targeted and personalized clinical nutrition solutions. On another side, the increasing birth rate and the rising demand for milk-based nutritional support products by infants and toddler gives new aspects for vendors in the U.S. clinical nutrition market.
Clinical nutrition, known as medical nutrition, is the practice of analyzing and identifying whether an individual is consuming an adequate amount of nutrients for health. It can also be defined as the study of an overall analysis relationship between ingested meals and the well-being of a person's body. Clinical nutrition prioritizes the management of nutritional adjustment and helps diagnose and prevent nutritional level changes in the human body suffering from chronic conditions.
The U.S. government implements a tremendous breadth and depth of initiatives relevant to the country's nutrition level. So, the increasing government initiatives to improve the country's nutritional health and the rising concern about food insecurity across US families are expected to drive significant U.S. clinical nutrition market growth. In addition, the increasing geriatric population and chronic disease prevalence are constantly fueling industry growth.
Obesity, hypertension, gastrointestinal disorders, CVD, and other primary health conditions primely accelerate the country's malnutrition rate, creating a high demand for clinical nutrition. However, there are some limitations to the industry growth, like potential side-effects associated with clinical nutrition and challenges in enteral nutrition deliveries, pediatric ICU patients, and more, hampering the industry growth.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Demand for the Personalized and Targeted Clinical Nutrition
Personalized clinical nutrition is one of the trending approaches in clinical nutrition to fulfill the nutritional demand of every individual patient suffering from specific conditions.
The targeted nutrition innovations deliver promising opportunities in medical practices and consumer and food production companies. Innovation in targeted and personalized solutions continues to grow and evolve rapidly in recent years with the increasing consumer demand from food systems to support their health and well-being.
In addition, there is an increase in the number of digital tools in the research phase to calculate the nutrition requirement, scan the food based on appearance and help the individuals monitor their nutrition intake. This will further revolutionize the U.S. clinical nutrition market in the future.
Increasing Demand For The Infant Nutrition
One of the significant concerns in infants and toddlers arising rapidly in the US is the low-weight birth rate. About one in 12 babies is born with a low birth rate in the US. Increasing infant birth rates with lower weight delivers significant industry growth opportunities in milk-based nutritional products for U.S. clinical nutrition market players. Milk-based nutritional products are not new in the industry, but increasing demand and high competition among the industry players resulted in innovative product deliveries in recent years.
In 2021, the North American Based Organization Nutricia (by Danone) got approval for the new infant nutrition product Fortini from US FDA. This product is developed to support children living with the risk of growth deficiencies and those with increased energy requirements.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Baxter, Danone, Fresenius Kabi, Nestle, Perrigo Company, and Reckitt Benckiser Group are the leading players in the U.S. clinical nutrition market players, accounting for the higher industry share in the United States.
On the other hand, emerging players and new start-ups are trying to achieve a solid customer base and market expansion. The presence of emerging industry players positively influences the competition in the clinical nutrition market in the US. The primary competition among the industry players accounted due to new product launches, emerging, and gold standard formulations.
Competition Among the Major Industry Players
Abbott's Ensure is one of the leading clinical nutrition products used in the U.S. clinical nutrition market. This product significantly drives the company's high customer base and delivers higher revenue yearly.
Danone is a leading industry player offering specialized nutrition comprising Advanced Medical Nutrition (AMN) and Early Life Nutrition solutions.
Perrigo Company is one of the leading companies offering store-brand self-care products, including toddler and infant formulas and pediatric and adult nutrition drinks.
Key Vendors
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen Ag.
- Baxter
- Danone
- Fresenius Kabi
- Nestle
- Perrigo Company
- Reckitt Benckiser Group
Other Prominent Vendors
- ADM
- Ajinomoto Co
- BASF SE
- DSM
- Envara Health
- Glanbia plc
- Hero Nutritionals
- Hum Nutrition
- Kendal Nutricare
- Lonza
- Lactalis Nutrition Sante
- MEND
- MediFood International SA
- Primus Pharmaceuticals
- SternLife GmbH & Co. KG
- The Craft Heinz Company
- Vivante Health
- Wakefield-Vette
19 Competitive Landscape
19.1 Competition Overview
19.2 Market Share Analysis
