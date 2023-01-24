The Global Digital Map Market is forecast to grow by $13690.05 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 22.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Digital Map Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0240420/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the digital map market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of intelligent PDAs, the proliferation of social networking, and the increased adoption of IoT devices.



The digital map market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Navigation

• Geocoders

• Others



By Type

• Outdoor

• Indoor



By Geography

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the availability of location-based services as one of the prime reasons driving the digital map market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of digital maps by smartphone manufacturers and the advent of autonomous driving will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the digital map market covers the following areas:

• Digital map market sizing

• Digital map market forecast

• Digital map market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading digital map market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., American Digital Cartography Inc., Apple Inc., CACI International Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Esri, General Motors Co, Geobis International, HERE Global BV, indoo.rs GmbH, Intellias group, LightBox Holdings L.P., Mapquest Inc., MapSherpa, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Nearmap Ltd., Sensewhere Ltd., and TomTom International BV. Also, the digital map market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

