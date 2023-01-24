The Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market is forecast to grow by $4,360.68 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the age-related macular degeneration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of AMD, strong pipeline and expected approvals, and rising geriatric population.



The age-related macular degeneration market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wet AMD

• Dry AMD



By Distribution Channel

• Hospital pharmacy

• Specialty pharmacy

• Online pharmacy



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies strategic alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the age-related macular degeneration market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of gene therapy for AMD and growing awareness of AMD will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the age-related macular degeneration market covers the following areas:

• Age-related macular degeneration market sizing

• Age-related macular degeneration market forecast

• Age-related macular degeneration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading age-related macular degeneration market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc., Alimera Sciences Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc., Bayer AG, Biocon Ltd., Bio-Thera Bio Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., IVERIC bio Inc., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ribomic Inc., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB. Also, the age-related macular degeneration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

