Qgiv Releases Time-Saving Event Management Software for Nonprofits

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Qgiv, a leading provider of digital fundraising software for nonprofit organizations, released new Event Management software for nonprofits. The platform, designed to help charitable organizations increase event registrations, attendance, and giving at events, is available within the company’s Starter package for $0/month—eliminating overhead costs to launch events and manage registrations.

"Our team loves the new event platform. It's incredibly customizable and so easy to use—both for our team and our donors! We used the platform for traditional event ticket sales and tailored it to sell holiday cards during our busy year-end season,” said Marissa Mosley, donor communications specialist at Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “The flexibility of the new platform has allowed us to do even more than we imagined, and it all worked seamlessly with our CRM."

Within Qgiv’s Event Management platform, nonprofit staff can create their own customizable event landing pages, accept donations, manage tickets, create attendee packages, and more. This flexible event solution enables nonprofits to build an exceptional event experience for their guests, whether the event is virtual, in-person, or hybrid.

“Inflation and impacts of the Great Resignation have left nonprofits increasingly strapped—for time, funding, and staff to get the job done. To help nonprofit teams overcome these hurdles, we created an innovative event platform that simplifies event management and rivals big-box ticketing services, all for less money,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “The event landscape has changed, forcing us to take a critical look at how we achieve the results of live events more efficiently. With this new platform, nonprofit fundraisers now have the tools they need to revitalize their event strategies for 2023, all while saving time, money, and resources.”

With Qgiv’s Event Management tools, nonprofits can:

Fundraise while collecting event registrations

Create an online event page in minutes, styled to their unique event branding

Increase event registrations with flexible ticketing options and promotional codes

Boost attendance with reminder and way-finding tools

Streamline event logistics with QR code check-in and table seating—an add-on feature within Qgiv’s Giving Essentials package

The Event Management platform is available now with the $0/month Starter package which also includes fully customizable donation forms and unlimited training and support. These tools exist within Qgiv’s full fundraising suite, providing users with the ability to manage auctions, online giving, peer-to-peer fundraisers, text giving, and more, from a central dashboard. To learn more about the new event platform and features, visit www.qgiv.com and request a demo.

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 20,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 6,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

