Freedom Holdings signs Binding Letter of Intent to enter the Cannabis Industry

Ossian, Indiana, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) ("FHLD" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent with a promising cannabis company with high values and a long-term goal in which completes our plan to re-structuring the company with a productive organization in the Cannabis arena.

The Binding Letter of Intent seals the intent of both companies to consummate the deal in short order and begin building shareholder value.

More information will soon to be released as soon as the final terms of the transaction have been agreed upon.

Press Release Contact:

Brian Kistler

CEO

Freedom Holdings, Inc.

260-490-9990