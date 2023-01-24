Freedom Holdings signs Binding Letter of Intent to enter the Cannabis Industry

Ossian, Indiana, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Holdings, Inc. aka Freedom Acquisition Corp (OTC: FHLD) ("FHLD" the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Letter of Intent with a promising cannabis company with high values and a long-term goal in which completes our plan to re-structuring the company with a productive organization in the Cannabis arena.
The Binding Letter of Intent seals the intent of both companies to consummate the deal in short order and begin building shareholder value.
More information will soon to be released as soon as the final terms of the transaction have been agreed upon.
Press Release Contact:
Brian Kistler
CEO
Freedom Holdings, Inc.
260-490-9990
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements, which may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, members of its management, and assumptions on which such statements are based. We caution prospective investors that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.