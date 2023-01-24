From Sea to Shining Sea: OnlyInYourState Reveals ‘23 Hidden Gems to Visit in 2023’ Detailing Incredible Parks, Preserves & Landmarks Across America

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group’s digital media travel brand, OnlyInYourState , has released its 23 Hidden Gems across the U.S. to visit in 2023 list . The list focuses on the wonder found right in America’s backyard, highlighting little-known attractions, stunning parks and preserves and awe-inspiring natural wonders across the United States. First debuted in 2021, the “Hidden Gems” list is meant to provide OnlyInYourState readers and travel-lovers inspiration to see the beauty America has to offer, whether it’s for a bucket list vacation or a day trip to an off-the-beaten-path attraction.



The 2023 edition of the list celebrates some of the incredible natural marvels America has to offer as well as historic locations and cultural sites across the country. A few of the inclusions on this year's list are:

Oregon Caves National Monument and Preserve: The 480 acre monument encompasses a marble cave created by natural forces hundreds of thousands of years ago, resulting in complex and awe-inspiring caverns embedded in the Siskiyou Mountains.

Beachwalker County Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina: The only public beach on the jaw-dropping Kiawah Island offers 11 miles of pristine ocean shoreline and some of the whitest sand in the state.

Fantasy Canyon, Utah: A mind-blowing canyon clustered with intricate and dramatic stone figures that were created due to millions of years of rock weathering and erosion. Walking through the half-mile trail will have visitors feeling like they have visited another planet.

Crystal Mill, Colorado: The 130-year old mill is a breathtaking landmark that blends scenery with history. Built in 1893, the mill rests atop a rushing river and is enveloped by the stunning surrounding mountains and forestry.

Roxbury Motel, New York: This can’t-miss lodge is nestled in the Catskill Mountains along the East Branch Delaware River. Each room has a unique theme, ranging from abstract modern art to a gothic cave lair.



“Record-breaking numbers at many of America’s most famous national parks over the last few years are proof that people are more eager than ever to explore this great nation,” said Alaina Nutile of OnlyInYourState. “Our hope is that OnlyInYourState’s Hidden Gems list will inspire everyone to visit a part of America that they did not know about and haven’t been to before – to seize the day and take in the beauty and majesty that this country has to offer.”

The annual Hidden Gems list is hand-picked by OnlyInYourState’s expert travel editors and local and regional writers. OnlyInYourState takes a fun, informal approach to travel articles to help readers discover unique things to do in each of the 50 states. To learn more, please visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About OnlyInYourState

Founded in 2015, OnlyInYourState features over 140,000 articles highlighting the off-the-beaten-path attractions and unique natural wonders of each of the country’s 50 distinctive states. The brand’s unique, highly-curated editorial content reaches millions of passionate readers every month and has brought attention to hidden gems, little-known attractions, natural wonders and small and large businesses across the nation. OnlyInYourState is operated by Leaf Group Ltd. For more information, visit https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/ .

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness & wellness (Well+Good and Livestrong.com), and home, art & design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). Leaf Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com .