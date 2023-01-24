AMSC Announces $26 Million of New Energy Power System Orders

AYER, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMSC® (NASDAQ: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™ and protect and expand the capability of our Navy’s fleet, today announced $26 million of new energy power systems orders. This includes orders for enclosed capacitor banks, harmonic filters, voltage controllers, rectifiers, D-VAR VVO® and transformers. Most of the revenue from these orders is expected to be recognized in fiscal year 2023.



“Our Company is providing new energy power systems solutions for more industrial uses,” said Daniel P. McGahn, Chairman, President and CEO, AMSC. “These new energy power system solutions are used for industrial processes and manufacturing such as mining, metal extraction, metal processing, and chemical plants among others. Approximately two-thirds of today’s announced orders come from industrial uses and about one-fourth from renewable projects in wind and solar. We have built a business focused on sustainability that we believe is well positioned to take advantage in renewables, semiconductor, mining and materials, as well as in other industrial markets. These orders, plus the recently announced award of our fifth ship protection system (LPD-32) contract, underscore our strong momentum.”

AMSC’s new energy power systems include D-VAR® and D-VAR VVO® offerings as well as NEPSI™ and Neeltran™ businesses. Customers utilize AMSC’s solutions to provide voltage control, power factor correction, and reactive compensation to stabilize the power grid and prevent undesirable events such as voltage collapse. The systems are designed to detect and instantaneously compensate for voltage disturbances. AMSC offers power conversion products. These products include transformers and rectifiers. Additionally, the systems help utilities manage their power quality concerns and expand grid capacity for renewable distributed generation.

About AMSC (NASDAQ: AMSC)

AMSC generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet the world’s demand for smarter, cleaner … better energy™. Through its Gridtec™ Solutions, AMSC provides the engineering planning services and advanced grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. Through its Marinetec™ Solutions, AMSC provides ship protection systems and is developing propulsion and power management solutions designed to help fleets increase system efficiencies, enhance power quality and boost operational safety. Through its Windtec® Solutions, AMSC provides wind turbine electronic controls and systems, designs and engineering services that reduce the cost of wind energy. The Company’s solutions are enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks, increasing the operational safety of navy fleets, and powering gigawatts of renewable energy globally. Founded in 1987, AMSC is headquartered near Boston, Massachusetts with operations in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America. For more information, please visit www.amsc.com.

©2023 AMSC. AMSC, American Superconductor, NEPSI, Neeltran, D-VAR, D-VAR VVO, Amperium, Gridtec, Marinetec, Windtec, Orchestrate the Rhythm and Harmony of Power on the Grid and Smarter, Cleaner … Better Energy are trademarks or registered trademarks of American Superconductor Corporation. All other brand names, product names, trademarks, or service marks belong to their respective holders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about market drivers and dynamics for our new energy power systems products; our expectation regarding intended uses of the new energy power systems ordered; the expected timing of revenue recognition for the systems ordered; sustainable business; our belief that our business is well positioned to take advantage in certain markets and other industrial capacities; strong momentum; functionality, performance and capabilities of our products, systems and solutions; and other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “will” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. There are a number of important factors that could materially impact the value of our common stock or cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These important factors include but are not limited to: We have a history of operating losses, which may continue in the future. Our operating results may fluctuate significantly from quarter to quarter and may fall below expectations in any particular fiscal quarter; We have a history of negative operating cash flows, and we may require additional financing in the future, which may not be available to us; We may be required to issue performance bonds or provide letters of credit, which restricts our ability to access any cash used as collateral for the bonds or letters of credit; Changes in exchange rates could adversely affect our results of operations; We may not realize all of the sales expected from our backlog of orders and contracts; The COVID-19 pandemic could adversely impact our business, financial condition and results of operations; We rely upon third-party suppliers for the components and subassemblies of many of our Grid and Wind products, making us vulnerable to supply shortages and price fluctuations, which could harm our business; Uncertainty surrounding our prospects and financial condition may have an adverse effect on our customer and supplier relationships; Our success is dependent upon attracting and retaining qualified personnel and our inability to do so could significantly damage our business and prospects; Our business and operations would be adversely impacted in the event of a failure or security breach of our or any critical third parties information technology infrastructure and networks; Many of our revenue opportunities are dependent upon subcontractors and other business collaborators; Problems with product quality or product performance may cause us to incur warranty expenses and may damage our market reputation and prevent us from achieving increased sales and market share; We may acquire additional complementary businesses or technologies, which may require us to incur substantial costs for which we may never realize the anticipated benefits; Adverse changes in domestic and global economic conditions could adversely affect our operating results; Our products face competition, which could limit our ability to acquire or retain customers; We may be unable to adequately prevent disclosure of trade secrets and other proprietary information; Our patents may not provide meaningful protection for our technology, which could result in us losing some or all of our market position; Our technology and products could infringe intellectual property rights of others, which may require costly litigation and, if we are not successful, could cause us to pay substantial damages and disrupt our business; We face risks related to our legal proceedings; We face risks related to our common stock; and the other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in Part 1. Item 1A of our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, and our other reports filed with the SEC. These important factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by forward-looking statements made herein and presented elsewhere by management from time to time. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

AMSC Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio

(212) 838-3777

amscIR@lhai.com

Public Relations Contact:

RooneyPartners

Joe Luongo

(914) 906-5903

jluongo@rooneyco.com