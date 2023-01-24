Harbourfront Wealth Management Names Andrea Magee Communications Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbourfront Wealth Management Inc. (“Harbourfront” or the “Company”), a national leading independent wealth advisory and investment management firm, welcomes Andrea Magee to the firm as Communications Director.

A strong corporate communications professional, Magee brings over 16 years of experience in investor relations and public relations within the public and private sectors in Canada across a wide range of industries, from financial services, technology, real estate development, and the natural resources sector.

As Communications Director, Magee will lead internal and external communications initiatives, providing strategic public relations and stakeholder relations for Harbourfront’s team of advisors. She will champion the firm’s unique industry positioning, innovative wealth management product offerings, and firm growth opportunities. In her new role, Magee will also support Harbourfront’s 28 advisory practices across Canada and the portfolio of brands within the Harbourfront Group of Companies.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Andrea Magee will be leading Harbourfront’s strategic communications as we accelerate the Company’s growth,” said Sandy Gerber, Chief Marketing Office at Harbourfront. “Andrea’s valuable expertise, track record of success, and enthusiasm for impactful and trusted communications will help fuel our upward momentum.”

Previously, she served in the financial services sector for natural resource companies and Vancouver-based real estate developer Concert Properties. As regional communications and national public relations manager for the accounting firm PwC Canada, Magee focused on the firm’s Energy, Utilities, Mining and Industrial Manufacturing practice and Public Sector practice. Prior to joining Harbourfront, Magee served as Director of Communications for a Langley-based agricultural technology company.

“Harbourfront holds a unique position in the market with industry-leading, innovative investment products,” said Magee. “I’m pleased to join this technology-focused, top-performing team, and help continue delivering value to our stakeholders. I’m excited to share what the visionary team at Harbourfront has to offer.”

