Frank Sheeder Launches Innovative Health Care Firm

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank Sheeder, a leading health care legal and compliance professional, has launched The Sheeder Firm. With over 30 years of experience representing members of the health care industry as a "tall building lawyer," Sheeder has built a platform that expands beyond traditional law firm services — across the continuum of Prevention, Compliance, and Advocacy.

The Sheeder Firm provides individualized solutions in matters involving compliance programs, government investigations and audits, the False Claims Act, whistleblowers, and allegations of billing fraud. Some of the firm's novel offerings include a "Counsel on Demand" ready reference service with rapid response times, rendering second opinions, serving as fractional or interim General Counsel or Compliance Officer, and compliance education supported by artificial intelligence (AI). The firm also publishes video updates to keep members of the health care industry informed on key developments and topics of interest.

Sheeder states, "I have had the privilege of representing health care clients for decades. With all of the risks and pressures they are currently confronting, I have designed The Sheeder Firm to address their needs in flexible, cost-efficient, and innovative ways."

As a licensed attorney in Texas since 1987 and former President of the Health Care Compliance Association/Society for Corporate Compliance and Ethics (HCCA/SCCE), Sheeder brings the responsiveness, dedication, and thoroughness for which he has become known to this new firm.

Contact Information:

Frank Sheeder

Principal

info@sheeder.com

410-405-3600



